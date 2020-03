Statement Regarding Big Brother Canada Houseguest, Jamar Lee



Insight Productions has made the difficult decision to remove a houseguest as a result of behaviour which occurred that was a breach of the Big Brother house rules.



We at Global and Insight Productions take the rules of this competition seriously and with respect to all houseguests past and present, the confines of the Big Brother house can be trying, sometimes leading to a clash of opinions and emotions in an isolated environment. We handle these situations with care and caution, protecting the well-being of our houseguests and ensuring the integrity of this long-standing production.



I take full responsibility for my actions I lost my cool and thats not okay. Ive always stood behind what I believe in and Im sorry if I let people down, said Jamar Lee. I want to thank everyone for their love and support, it really means a lotthis isnt the last of me! You feel me?