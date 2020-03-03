« previous next »
S40: Ep 5: "The Buddy System on Steroids" (3/11)

S40: Ep 5: "The Buddy System on Steroids" (3/11)
March 03, 2020, 09:22:06 AM
Survivor - The Buddy System on Steroids (Preview)

Tribes drop their buffs and switch things up in the game. Also, tension on one tribe opens up an opportunity for new alliances, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/na183LaqTAA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/na183LaqTAA</a>
Re: S40: Ep 5: "The Buddy System on Steroids" (3/11)
Reply #1 on: March 06, 2020, 02:13:29 PM
Survivor - The Buddy System on Steroids (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N8UXXnzq4t4&amp;t=0s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N8UXXnzq4t4&amp;t=0s</a>
Re: S40: Ep 5: "The Buddy System on Steroids" (3/11)
Reply #2 on: March 09, 2020, 11:52:31 AM
Preview & Sneak Peek are up!
Re: S40: Ep 5: "The Buddy System on Steroids" (3/11)
Reply #3 on: March 16, 2020, 11:17:52 AM
Jobby
Grade A (I'm holding my sh*t together)
[AAA] Yul (Great story, great alliance. Yul's here to stay.)
[BAA] Sophie (1 and a half idol? GET OUT OF HERE. SOPHIE IS KILLING IT)
[BAA] Sarah (Advantage and a good alliance, and she's always there when somebody is sad, first with Kim, then Yul.. I think she is building great relationships!)
[BBB] Nick (What a great tribe swap. It's like the three boys hit lottery!)
[DCC] Kim (Kim's first A grade! What a wonderful position she is in, and she's safe for now!)
[AAA] Sandra (Sandra has one more tribal to be protected with her idol!)
[CBA] Denise (She has an idol, she may be on the outs but she's here to stay if she sees Sandra using her idol, she will most likely use it as well.)

Grade B (I'm glad I made the right alliances)
[DDB] Michele (She may be on the outside but I think Michele is here to stay one more week lol)
[BBB] Wendell (Still don't think he's in trouble unless Yul and Nick are crazy. But he's got a target on his back!)

Grade C (I'm somewhere there but not there yet)
[DCB] Jeremy (Which leaves Jeremy as the potential scapegoat if Denise and Sandra uses their idols)
[CCB] Tony (Or Tony as the scapegoat!!)
[CCB] Ben (Ben has the strength, so if Sarah and Sophie were to blindside someone, it will be Adam. But that doesn't mean he's safe)
[CAC] Adam (I think I might permanently plant Adam at C. At this rate, he can't be a likable winner, which Jeff has mentioned that we will like this season. Definitely not with all the backlash that Adam is receiving)
[ABC] Parvati (I'm so sad to have Parvati here, but unless Yul and Nick are willing to backstab Wendell, she's a goner)
[DCC] Natalie (She's here because she's on fire with her fire tokens)

Grade D (I'm on the oust)
[AAB] Rob (With the fire tokens disadvantage... I want to know how Rob and overcome this)
[BBD] Ethan (No other info other than he only has one token, at least he had ONE story, so there might be a chance)
[DDD] Tyson (Another one with zero chance of returning)
[BDD] Danni (Seems non-existent, hardly think she will return)
[DDD] Amber (Clearly has zero chance of returning, sigh)

*[ ? ] denotes their previous episode's ranking

My prediction?

If Sele loses, bye bye Parv. But they won't.
If Dakal loses, bye bye Tony or Jeremy.
If Yara loses, bye bye Adam with an advantage used.

FOR ENTERTAINMENT SAKE. I want Dakal or Yara to lose immunity LOL.
Re: S40: Ep 5: "The Buddy System on Steroids" (3/11)
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:49:29 AM
Hubickichibi
Quote from: Jobby on March 16, 2020, 11:17:52 AM
[DDD] Tyson (Another one with zero chance of returning)

Hey, tyson is an athlete, he's good at challenges, right now he and twinnie are top tier to back in the game
Re: S40: Ep 5: "The Buddy System on Steroids" (3/11)
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:49:41 PM
Jobby
Forgot Jeremy can just walk off tribal with his advantage.

That leaves Kim and Tony to be the ones in danger. Sandra would want to keep Tony around, and when Sandra uses her idol, Denise will use hers too. If the vote is for Tony by Denise, Tony goes home (highest possibility) as they want Kims vote.

I believe Adam, Tony and Parv to be in the biggest trouble tomorrow. :(
