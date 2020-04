First, this season is completely amazing. I cannot get enough of it, fast enough. I crave more. I will watch the episodes as I wait for the next one.



Okay, the reason I registered & post...that song at the very beginning of Out for Blood. It was completely different from past episodes due to them jumping right into the action, but the song was different too. I have tried searching for it via lyrics, or song recognition apps to no avail. Is anyone able to provide that information?