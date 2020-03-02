« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tasks which are nearly impossible to complete (all versions)  (Read 431 times)

1 Member and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Genius

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
Tasks which are nearly impossible to complete (all versions)
« on: March 02, 2020, 10:59:38 AM »
Have you ever watched a task and decided that it was pretty much impossible to complete (and indeed no one finished it)?


TAR31 Leg 9: The detour task that required teams to use a metal detector to find items in the bottom of the sea bed seemed pretty much impossible.
Logged

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2318
  • Grêmio FBPA
Re: Tasks which are nearly impossible to complete (all versions)
« Reply #1 on: March 02, 2020, 11:08:04 AM »
That meat task is unbelievable. I have no idea how some people completed that.

It's been 10 months since i've started on KETO and i eat lots of meat everyday...but THAT is unbelievable. I don't think i would be capable even after a 24h fast.
Logged
Freedom is a lonely road.

Offline NELs

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • TAR 1-13 is the best era of TAR US
Re: Tasks which are nearly impossible to complete (all versions)
« Reply #2 on: March 02, 2020, 05:06:38 PM »
The surfboard digging challenge from TAR Asia 1 Leg 3.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1278
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Tasks which are nearly impossible to complete (all versions)
« Reply #3 on: March 02, 2020, 05:20:40 PM »
The meat task was re-used in TAR Brazil. Same amount of meat, but they also imposed a TIME LIMIT. If the time limit runs out, you get four hour penalties.

Every team (except the Fast Forward) got a four hour penalty.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7089
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Tasks which are nearly impossible to complete (all versions)
« Reply #4 on: March 02, 2020, 11:49:51 PM »
I think the task in TAR Australia 4 at the Khongoryn Els Sand Dunes in Leg 6! Teams only had 4 hours to find the box with their next clue (due to the extreme heat). If they couldn't find it, they received a 2 hour penalty at the Pit Stop!

It's no wonder Femi & Nick and Hayley & Mikayla weren't able to complete the task! It's was quite a large area in which teams needed to search in!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline slayton

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
Re: Tasks which are nearly impossible to complete (all versions)
« Reply #5 on: March 03, 2020, 12:30:33 AM »
I choose TAR16, Leg 5, trying to decipher Morse code while bombs are exploding all around you and planes are flying overhead.
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
Re: Tasks which are nearly impossible to complete (all versions)
« Reply #6 on: March 03, 2020, 04:32:09 AM »
TAR25 Flag detour in Malta
TAR26 Water ski detour in Phuket
Logged

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2318
  • Grêmio FBPA
Re: Tasks which are nearly impossible to complete (all versions)
« Reply #7 on: March 03, 2020, 01:02:07 PM »
I thought that TAR 19 Roadblock in Borobudur was insane as well.
Logged
Freedom is a lonely road.

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: Tasks which are nearly impossible to complete (all versions)
« Reply #8 on: March 07, 2020, 04:31:02 PM »
TAR 31 Rowing race detour task. Almost everyone couldn't even figure how to balance the thin boat perfectly, and it took 4 attempts and a genius strategy from Colin and Christie to complete the task

I thought that TAR 30 final task was also brutal too. I don't remember how many attempt the other team had to do to complete the task, but it took 10 attempts, and roughly 2 hours from Jess to complete the task.

The basket delivery task on TAR 29 2nd Vietnam leg RB is definitely on my list too. The climate + how heavy the baskets are, especially when you have to deliver it by bike, took Floyd the hardest way. Other teams struggled heavily too. I actually didn't expect could be so brutal as switchback, remembered that this task was actually one of the funniest moment on TAR 3 with the same task (although it was ARI)

TAR 24 Cocktail mixing detour task. Man that was gritting. I remember this was (and still) my favorite task ever on TAR. Many teams pretty much struggled to do this particular task, and Margie and Luke were the heaviest victim of all, especially when they had to do the task because the other easier detour task required hearing. altho they weren't in the last place eventually, this was really painful to watch. I was kinda impressive that Jet & Cord took merely 3-4 attempts to finish the task.
« Last Edit: March 07, 2020, 04:37:13 PM by elthemagnifico »
Logged
what might have been

Online Genius

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
Re: Tasks which are nearly impossible to complete (all versions)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:46:07 AM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on March 07, 2020, 04:31:02 PM
TAR 31 Rowing race detour task. Almost everyone couldn't even figure how to balance the thin boat perfectly, and it took 4 attempts and a genius strategy from Colin and Christie to complete the task

I thought that TAR 30 final task was also brutal too. I don't remember how many attempt the other team had to do to complete the task, but it took 10 attempts, and roughly 2 hours from Jess to complete the task.

The basket delivery task on TAR 29 2nd Vietnam leg RB is definitely on my list too. The climate + how heavy the baskets are, especially when you have to deliver it by bike, took Floyd the hardest way. Other teams struggled heavily too. I actually didn't expect could be so brutal as switchback, remembered that this task was actually one of the funniest moment on TAR 3 with the same task (although it was ARI)

TAR 24 Cocktail mixing detour task. Man that was gritting. I remember this was (and still) my favorite task ever on TAR. Many teams pretty much struggled to do this particular task, and Margie and Luke were the heaviest victim of all, especially when they had to do the task because the other easier detour task required hearing. altho they weren't in the last place eventually, this was really painful to watch. I was kinda impressive that Jet & Cord took merely 3-4 attempts to finish the task.

TAR Canada 4 also had a similar cocktail mixing task with some teams taking over 60 attempts. It was certainly better to just quit.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 