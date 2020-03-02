« previous next »
Author Topic: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)  (Read 687 times)

Offline Genius

Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« on: March 02, 2020, 10:56:06 AM »
Which tasks are the most dangerous, in your opinion?

TAR China 1: Dangerous river rafting in the UAE. Just about every team was injured.
TAR China 2: A detour in Madrid where teams were in a bull ring with an angry bull. Miriam Yeung was injured when the horn of the bull brushed against her.
Online Declive

Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #1 on: March 02, 2020, 11:09:03 AM »
I remember a Fast Forward which i think Bates & Anthony took, that included water ski in a river full of crocodiles.
Even though i can't believe production wouldn't have taken care of the crocodile thing, it scared me on the time
Offline Xoruz

Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #2 on: March 02, 2020, 11:12:22 AM »
HaMerotz LaMillion 3 had a bull ring roadblock where one of the contestants was injured by a bull and forced the team to withdraw.
Offline Genius

Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #3 on: March 02, 2020, 11:17:55 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on March 02, 2020, 11:12:22 AM
HaMerotz LaMillion 3 had a bull ring roadblock where one of the contestants was injured by a bull and forced the team to withdraw.

Ack, the exact same thing happened in TAR China 2 as I mentioned earlier. I can't believe that there are multiple teams of producers that have done that. *facepalm*
Offline G.B.

Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #4 on: March 02, 2020, 05:19:40 PM »
Both of those bullfighting tasks use adolescent bulls, but that wasn't precaution enough.

How about the couple's yoga task in TAR Canada 3 where Sean almost broke his neck?

In TAR Latin America 3, on the penultimate leg, there was a task that involved extracting juice from inside of fresh coconuts on a beach in Brazil. Only one of the teams took this task (The Mexican couple). But this task involved holding the coconut in one hand and swinging a massive, sharp machete with the other to cut into the coconut. I cringed and looked away every single time he swung the blade. Just a few inches off, and he would have lost a finger.
Offline Malcooolm

Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #5 on: March 02, 2020, 08:44:21 PM »
That bull task Tian did made me nervous when I watched
Online BourkieBoy

Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #6 on: March 02, 2020, 11:45:59 PM »
During TAR1, when Paul & Amie were lost in the Sahara Desert, while driving to complete a Route Info task!

THAT was scary! Supposedly, producers lost all contact with Paul & Amie's production team and they had no idea where they were! That wasn't exactly a 'dangerous' task, however, I think being lost in the Shara Desert for a few hours would be dangerous enough! (Paul only found the Pit Stop by chance as well! Scary stuff I'd say!)
Offline Lemontail

Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #7 on: March 06, 2020, 06:48:01 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on March 02, 2020, 11:45:59 PM
During TAR1, when Paul & Amie were lost in the Sahara Desert, while driving to complete a Route Info task!

THAT was scary! Supposedly, producers lost all contact with Paul & Amie's production team and they had no idea where they were! That wasn't exactly a 'dangerous' task, however, I think being lost in the Shara Desert for a few hours would be dangerous enough! (Paul only found the Pit Stop by chance as well! Scary stuff I'd say!)

It was 2001 as well, where reliable cell phones didn't exist yet that could call from middle of nowhere in the desert.
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:20:38 AM »
Physically dangerous - probably when TK & Rachel had to run through firecrackers in Taiwan during TAR12. Getting hit by one of those explosives is lethal. There's news of people ending up at the hospital from this with only a likelihood of full recovery during U.S. Independence Day. I'm assuming WRP did test it beforehand though, but it's still crazy to think the lengths someone would go to give a green light on this.

I'm surprised to read a controlled water rafting task as dangerous on here considering TAR23 did a very similar task at the same waterpark with no actual injuries, and TAR11 having all 9 teams choosing this as a Detour option in a real whitewater river with everyone ending up just fine. But the matador task, yes, I totally agree that is going extreme considering everyone knows how hard bulls can hit and injure even the most experienced of bull riders.

And I do agree with Bourkie where Paul & Amie's disappearance in the Sahara could've driven emotions beyond the edge. Not to mention how Amie was feeling carsick during all this too.
Offline elthemagnifico

Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:37:22 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 10:20:38 AM
Physically dangerous - probably when TK & Rachel had to run through firecrackers in Taiwan during TAR12. Getting hit by one of those explosives is lethal. There's news of people ending up at the hospital from this with only a likelihood of full recovery during U.S. Independence Day. I'm assuming WRP did test it beforehand though, but it's still crazy to think the lengths someone would go to give a green light on this.

I'm surprised to read a controlled water rafting task as dangerous on here considering TAR23 did a very similar task at the same waterpark with no actual injuries, and TAR11 having all 9 teams choosing this as a Detour option in a real whitewater river with everyone ending up just fine. But the matador task, yes, I totally agree that is going extreme considering everyone knows how hard bulls can hit and injure even the most experienced of bull riders.

And I do agree with Bourkie where Paul & Amie's disappearance in the Sahara could've driven emotions beyond the edge. Not to mention how Amie was feeling carsick during all this too.

I rewatched leg 2 of Tar 1, a water rifting FF in Zambia, and oh boi, could have been worse with the how wild was the Flow There, but glad they made it and won the FF
