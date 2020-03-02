Physically dangerous - probably when TK & Rachel had to run through firecrackers in Taiwan during TAR12. Getting hit by one of those explosives is lethal. There's news of people ending up at the hospital from this with only a likelihood of full recovery during U.S. Independence Day. I'm assuming WRP did test it beforehand though, but it's still crazy to think the lengths someone would go to give a green light on this.



I'm surprised to read a controlled water rafting task as dangerous on here considering TAR23 did a very similar task at the same waterpark with no actual injuries, and TAR11 having all 9 teams choosing this as a Detour option in a real whitewater river with everyone ending up just fine. But the matador task, yes, I totally agree that is going extreme considering everyone knows how hard bulls can hit and injure even the most experienced of bull riders.



And I do agree with Bourkie where Paul & Amie's disappearance in the Sahara could've driven emotions beyond the edge. Not to mention how Amie was feeling carsick during all this too.