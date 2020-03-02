« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)  (Read 269 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Genius

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« on: March 02, 2020, 10:56:06 AM »
Which tasks are the most dangerous, in your opinion?

TAR China 1: Dangerous river rafting in the UAE. Just about every team was injured.
TAR China 2: A detour in Madrid where teams were in a bull ring with an angry bull. Miriam Yeung was injured when the horn of the bull brushed against her.
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2317
  • Grêmio FBPA
Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #1 on: March 02, 2020, 11:09:03 AM »
I remember a Fast Forward which i think Bates & Anthony took, that included water ski in a river full of crocodiles.
Even though i can't believe production wouldn't have taken care of the crocodile thing, it scared me on the time
Logged
Freedom is a lonely road.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #2 on: March 02, 2020, 11:12:22 AM »
HaMerotz LaMillion 3 had a bull ring roadblock where one of the contestants was injured by a bull and forced the team to withdraw.
Logged

Offline Genius

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #3 on: March 02, 2020, 11:17:55 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on March 02, 2020, 11:12:22 AM
HaMerotz LaMillion 3 had a bull ring roadblock where one of the contestants was injured by a bull and forced the team to withdraw.

Ack, the exact same thing happened in TAR China 2 as I mentioned earlier. I can't believe that there are multiple teams of producers that have done that. *facepalm*
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1277
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #4 on: March 02, 2020, 05:19:40 PM »
Both of those bullfighting tasks use adolescent bulls, but that wasn't precaution enough.

How about the couple's yoga task in TAR Canada 3 where Sean almost broke his neck?

In TAR Latin America 3, on the penultimate leg, there was a task that involved extracting juice from inside of fresh coconuts on a beach in Brazil. Only one of the teams took this task (The Mexican couple). But this task involved holding the coconut in one hand and swinging a massive, sharp machete with the other to cut into the coconut. I cringed and looked away every single time he swung the blade. Just a few inches off, and he would have lost a finger.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Malcooolm

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #5 on: March 02, 2020, 08:44:21 PM »
That bull task Tian did made me nervous when I watched
Logged
Make sure you listen to Mirna and stay at level five on the treadmill, guys!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7085
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #6 on: March 02, 2020, 11:45:59 PM »
During TAR1, when Paul & Amie were lost in the Sahara Desert, while driving to complete a Route Info task!

THAT was scary! Supposedly, producers lost all contact with Paul & Amie's production team and they had no idea where they were! That wasn't exactly a 'dangerous' task, however, I think being lost in the Shara Desert for a few hours would be dangerous enough! (Paul only found the Pit Stop by chance as well! Scary stuff I'd say!)
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online Lemontail

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:48:01 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on March 02, 2020, 11:45:59 PM
During TAR1, when Paul & Amie were lost in the Sahara Desert, while driving to complete a Route Info task!

THAT was scary! Supposedly, producers lost all contact with Paul & Amie's production team and they had no idea where they were! That wasn't exactly a 'dangerous' task, however, I think being lost in the Shara Desert for a few hours would be dangerous enough! (Paul only found the Pit Stop by chance as well! Scary stuff I'd say!)

It was 2001 as well, where reliable cell phones didn't exist yet that could call from middle of nowhere in the desert.
Logged
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 