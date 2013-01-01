« previous next »
Author Topic: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)  (Read 106 times)

Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« on: Today at 10:56:06 AM »
Which tasks are the most dangerous, in your opinion?

TAR China 1: Dangerous river rafting in the UAE. Just about every team was injured.
TAR China 2: A detour in Madrid where teams were in a bull ring with an angry bull. Miriam Yeung was injured when the horn of the bull brushed against her.
Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:09:03 AM »
I remember a Fast Forward which i think Bates & Anthony took, that included water ski in a river full of crocodiles.
Even though i can't believe production wouldn't have taken care of the crocodile thing, it scared me on the time
Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:12:22 AM »
HaMerotz LaMillion 3 had a bull ring roadblock where one of the contestants was injured by a bull and forced the team to withdraw.
Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:17:55 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 11:12:22 AM
HaMerotz LaMillion 3 had a bull ring roadblock where one of the contestants was injured by a bull and forced the team to withdraw.

Ack, the exact same thing happened in TAR China 2 as I mentioned earlier. I can't believe that there are multiple teams of producers that have done that. *facepalm*
Re: Most dangerous tasks in TAR (all versions)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:19:40 PM »
Both of those bullfighting tasks use adolescent bulls, but that wasn't precaution enough.

How about the couple's yoga task in TAR Canada 3 where Sean almost broke his neck?

In TAR Latin America 3, on the penultimate leg, there was a task that involved extracting juice from inside of fresh coconuts on a beach in Brazil. Only one of the teams took this task (The Mexican couple). But this task involved holding the coconut in one hand and swinging a massive, sharp machete with the other to cut into the coconut. I cringed and looked away every single time he swung the blade. Just a few inches off, and he would have lost a finger.
