Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.
Quote from: Declive on February 28, 2020, 02:01:10 PMCBS announces that the TAR 33 filming is suspended duo to the CoronaVirus situation.Link from Variety.com
CBS announces that the TAR 33 filming is suspended duo to the CoronaVirus situation.
QuoteDue to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series, the network said today. All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home.At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it,https://deadline.com/2020/02/coronavirus-amazing-race-stopped-production-cbs-survivor-1202870836/
Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series, the network said today. All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home.At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it,
Production on Season 33 of The Amazing Race (US) has been halted by CBS due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus worldwide.Three episodes had been filmed in England and Scotland thus far.Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series, a CBS spokesperson told Variety.All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home, said the statement. At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.The upcoming Season 32 has already been completed and is unaffected.The action by CBS raises questions around The Amazing Race Australia which is yet to begin production.It isnt clear how concerns will impact the Australian series, due to air later this year.Producers Eureka Productions and 10 have been contacted for comment.
However, CBS remains hopeful that the 33rd iteration of The Amazing Race and the 41st season of Survivor will get back to safely enthralling reality fans soon.In terms of Survivor and The Amazing Race, well get those into production as soon as we can safely get back into production. Thats going to be a little more complicated because we literally have to navigate some international waters, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline.The Amazing Race, whose 32nd season is in the can and being saved for later in the year, halted production on the next season in February, having only filmed three episodes of the series, produced by CBS TV Studios, Earthview, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and ABC Studios, in the UK.If we get back into production [on The Amazing Race], you can trust that we have plotted out all of the safe and smart ways of doing it. Some countries are more affected than others and these producers are some of the best in the business and they will plot out a race that sticks to countries that are safe, added Kahl.Meanwhile, Survivor postponed production in March on the day that the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.The team, with exec producer and host Jeff Probst, had hoped to get back into production on season 41 in May with plans for a September premiere. However, this will now be pushed back.Survivor is exec produced by Probst, Mark Burnett and Matt VanWagenen.
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 32 queries.