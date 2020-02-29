« previous next »
Amazing Race 33 MEDIA LINKS about Suspension due to Coronovirus

georgiapeach

Amazing Race 33 MEDIA LINKS about Suspension due to Coronovirus
February 29, 2020, 05:28:39 AM
BourkieBoy

Re: Amazing Race 33 MEDIA LINKS about Suspension due to Coronovirus
February 29, 2020, 05:42:24 AM
georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race 33 MEDIA LINKS about Suspension due to Coronovirus
February 29, 2020, 05:56:07 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on February 28, 2020, 07:14:29 PM

Quote
Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series, the network said today. All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home.

At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it,

https://deadline.com/2020/02/coronavirus-amazing-race-stopped-production-cbs-survivor-1202870836/
georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race 33 MEDIA LINKS about Suspension due to Coronovirus
February 29, 2020, 06:02:54 AM
Thanks Bourkie!! Appreciate the help.
RealityFreakWill

Re: Amazing Race 33 MEDIA LINKS about Suspension due to Coronovirus
February 29, 2020, 08:19:58 AM
BourkieBoy

Re: Amazing Race 33 MEDIA LINKS about Suspension due to Coronovirus
February 29, 2020, 06:09:14 PM
Australian media reporting this now...

Quote
Production on Season 33 of The Amazing Race (US) has been halted by CBS due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus worldwide.

Three episodes had been filmed in England and Scotland thus far.

Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series, a CBS spokesperson told Variety.

All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home, said the statement. At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.

The upcoming Season 32 has already been completed and is unaffected.

The action by CBS raises questions around The Amazing Race Australia which is yet to begin production.

It isnt clear how concerns will impact the Australian series, due to air later this year.

Producers Eureka Productions and 10 have been contacted for comment.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/03/cbs-halts-the-amazing-race-due-to-coronavirus.html/comment-page-1?unapproved=613080&moderation-hash=2f78b9f0d2a91c2314edcce39c41ffb4#comment-613080
georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race 33 MEDIA LINKS about Suspension due to Coronovirus
Today at 01:42:43 PM
