Survivor 41

Survivor 41
February 28, 2020, 07:19:47 PM
Found this little snippet in the same article which stated that TAR33 has stopped production due to coronavirus

Quote
Survivor, CBS other well-traveled reality show, is not in production on another upcoming South Pacific-set season, sources said.

What exactly does this mean? Does this mean no season is filming right now, or is Survivor 41 going to being filmed outside of the South Pacific? ???

Help me out here everyone!

https://deadline.com/2020/02/coronavirus-amazing-race-stopped-production-cbs-survivor-1202870836/
Re: Survivor 41
Reply #1 on: February 28, 2020, 07:36:33 PM
No season is filming now. Odd-numbered seasons film from the end of March through April ending in early May. I don't think there will be a problem due to the isolated nature of Survivor. At the same time, Fiji has announced traveler restrictions to people from China, Italy, Iran, and a few South Korean cities. Also since Fiji is an island chain it could stop travel at any time to prevent anything similar to the Samoa measles outbreak.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/410521/coronavirus-fiji-extends-travel-ban-amid-growing-concerns
Re: Survivor 41
Reply #2 on: May 21, 2020, 08:07:04 PM
Any update?
Re: Survivor 41
Reply #3 on: June 21, 2020, 06:04:33 PM
Fiji Is opening back up!! :hfive:


Re: Survivor 41
Reply #4 on: June 22, 2020, 06:19:25 AM
Re: Survivor 41
Reply #5 on: July 03, 2020, 04:43:31 AM
With Fiji cleared of COVID-19 what are the chances of Survivor (US) and Australian Survivor returning?

The government of Fiji has always been film-friendly to both productions, including with incentives, as well as Bachelor in Paradise, amongst others.

Fijian PM Josaia Frank Voreqe Bainimarama recently announced that the country was working on a travel arrangement called the Bula Bubble between itself, New Zealand and Australia.

US host Jeff Probst has spoken about recent negotiations to the Hollywood Reporter.

What types of safety measures are you discussing?
JP: Shooting in a foreign country is exponentially more complicated, and we are still exploring them. Im on the phone every couple of days, either with the government of Fiji or with our executive teams that are in charge of logistics and planning. Were continuing to lay out ideas. We dont have a plan yet. Its what were spending all our time doing because its not like were going to Atlanta to shoot a show.

Fiji, where youre filming next, just declared itself COVID-19-free.
JP: Theyve done an incredible job of controlling the virus. Theyve had a total of only 15 cases in their entire country, and theyve had no active cases for months. They have figured out how to handle it, and they just want to ensure that when we come shoot there, we dont change that. Were working together with them, but theyve been very production-friendly in terms of wanting it to happen.

Probst also addresses questions around reflecting the current US climate in its casting

Discuss?  :duno:

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/07/survivor-us-still-exploring-fiji-filming.html/comment-page-1?unapproved=629216&moderation-hash=5dd1ca8833c944517112b22c94846ada#comment-629216
Re: Survivor 41
Reply #6 on: July 03, 2020, 04:47:41 AM
Despite the Fijian government putting in place new COVID-19 safety measures for film productions, Survivors forty-first season is still a long way off from filming.

According to Inside Survivor sources, season 41 will not begin production until AT LEAST September, and even that remains up in the air. This comes after filming was initially postponed back in March until mid-May before eventually been shut down indefinitely in early April after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic.

This delay in filming doesnt just affect season 41, but also season 42, which was originally scheduled to film between May and July. Again, according to Inside Survivor sources, only season 41 will film in 2020, with the forty-second season pushed back until early 2021.

The official CBS Survivor Casting website reflects this change, as the homepage recently updated the tentative filming dates for season 43while removing all mention of season 44. We will be taping season 43 sometime between mid May 2021 and early July, 2021, reads the casting website. The site originally mentioned those dates for season 44 with season 43 filming between April and May.

A little over a week ago, Fijis Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama released a statement announcing details of Phase 2 of Fijis COVID-Safe Economic Recovery, which laid out protocols that will be put into place for upcoming film productions.

Cast and crew wont even be allowed to board their plane without proof of a negative COVID-19 test and will be screened for symptoms both before boarding and upon landing, explained Bainimarama. Theyll then be entered into government-designated quarantinewhether thats a preapproved hotel or a remote isolated islandfor the mandatory 14-day period.

However, despite these provisions, no deal has been struck to resume filming in the immediate future, especially as there are still major restrictions on international travel outside of the US. All Survivor crew members remain at home as of writing, though the majority of the equipment and props are still in Fiji.

With filming not likely to resume until at least September, it begs the question, will season 41 even air in 2020? Back in May, during the Winners At War finale, Jeff Probst announced that CBS is committed to airing Survivor this fall. This confidence was backed up when the show featured in the CBS Fall schedule released later that same month.

We are very proud of this schedule and these shows and were excited to get them on the air as soon as safely possible, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Khal told The Hollywood Reporter. Were confident  at the very least, hopeful  that production will resume in the summer and were hopeful most of these shows will be on this fall.

Now with filming pushed back even further, the hope of Survivor airing this fall is looking more and more uncertain. If production doesnt begin until September, it would require a rapid turnaround to get the show on the air before the end of the year. And while that is not impossibleAustralian Survivor works on a similar scheduleit would still mean a much later than expected start.

For more discussion of season 41 and other rumors, you are welcome to join the new Inside Survivor Patreon, which has access to the Inside Survivor Discord server and other bonus perks!

https://insidesurvivor.com/update-on-filming-plans-for-survivor-season-41-44621
Re: Survivor 41
Reply #7 on: July 03, 2020, 04:56:59 AM
Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected filming of the hit reality series and how the recent calls for racial justice and inclusion will impact the shows casting.

In a typical year, the Survivor production crew would be in Fiji right now, wrapping up the second season of its filming cycle. But the rapid spread of COVID-19 caused production to be shut down indefinitely back in April, leaving the future of Survivor up in the air.

Shooting in a foreign country is exponentially more complicated, and we are still exploring [safety measures], Probst told THRs Kirsten Chuba. Im on the phone every couple of days, either with the government of Fiji or with our executive teams that are in charge of logistics and planning.

Last month, Fijis Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama announced details of Phase 2 of Fijis COVID-Safe Economic Recovery, which included new safety protocols for film productions.

Cast and crew wont even be allowed to board their plane without proof of a negative COVID-19 test and will be screened for symptoms both before boarding and upon landing, explained Bainimarama. Theyll then be entered into government-designated quarantinewhether thats a preapproved hotel or a remote isolated islandfor the mandatory 14-day period.

Bainimarama also revealed that production companies entering Fiji will bear the costs of all quarantine and testing. There is also a freeze on all tax rebates for film productionsSurvivor usually receives a 45% rebate for shooting in Fiji.

Theyve done an incredible job of controlling the virus, Probst said of Fiji. Theyve had a total of only 15 cases in their entire country, and theyve had no active cases for months.

Fiji has actually had 18 recorded cases, but zero deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization, and no new cases have been diagnosed since April.

They have figured out how to handle it, and they just want to ensure that when we come shoot there, we dont change that, Probst continued. Were working together with them, but theyve been very production-friendly in terms of wanting it to happen.

Yesterday, Inside Survivor sources revealed that season 41 will not begin filming until AT LEAST September, with season 42 being moved to early 2021.

Despite the new safety measures, however, no firm agreement has been made on when Survivor will resume production. Were continuing to lay out ideas, said Probst. We dont have a plan yet. Its what were spending all our time doing because its not like were going to Atlanta to shoot a show.

The Emmy Award-winning host was also asked about the Black Lives Matter movement and if the shows casting will reflect the recent calls for racial inclusion. Last month, former Survivor contestant JTia Taylor launched a petition calling for more racial diversity in the shows casting, filming, editing, and promoting.

Survivor should reflect and honor the racial diversity of our society both in front of and behind the camera We call on the executive producers of this show to use their influence within ViacomCBS, MGM Television, Survivor Production LLC, Castaway Production LLC and all others involved in the making of this great show, reads the petition, which currently has over 5000 signatures and is supported by many Survivor alumni.

The entire culture is in a beautiful upheaval, and our job is to respond to it to make sure that Survivor continues to reflect our culture and our behavior and how were interacting with each other, said Probst. Everything thats happening is going to inform the future of Survivor.

In terms of how Survivor will look in the immediate future, Probst explained its the shows job to use this format to explore new ways to examine how were behaving as people and how were relating to each other.

He continued: There are all kinds of things happening in the world right nowcertainly they impact the physical aspects of production, but theyre also going to change the tone and subject matter of a lot of shows. I think Survivors going to be one of those shows.

https://insidesurvivor.com/jeff-probst-talks-about-season-41-and-racial-inclusion-in-casting-44641
Re: Survivor 41
Reply #8 on: July 05, 2020, 09:51:43 AM
That interview seemed like a whole lot of nothing which is disappointing.
Re: Survivor 41
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:25:22 AM
For the first time since 2000, Survivor is out of fall schedule.

https://deadline.com/2020/07/survivor-pulled-fall-schedule-swat-moves-from-midseason-1202985760/
Re: Survivor 41
Reply #10 on: Today at 02:34:48 AM
Quote
In unsurprising news, CBS has officially removed Survivor from its fall schedule as production on the forty-first season remains at a stand-still.

As first reported by Variety, CBS has pulled the stalwart reality series from its fall 2020-2021 line-up due to the coronavirus pandemic. A source told the publication that CBS and officials in Fiji are still evaluating the best time to start production due to the heightened health and safety concerns involved.

Inside Survivor sources revealed earlier this month that filming on season 41 wont begin until AT LEAST September, and even that plan is still up in the air. The season was originally scheduled to film back in March but was postponed indefinitely in early April, with all crew sent back home until further notice.

The Amazing Race will now air in Survivors 8 pm Wednesday night time slot this fall. The long-running travel show has had its thirty-second season in the can for almost two years, and it was initially set to air following the Survivor: Winners At War finale.
It was during the Winners At War finale where host and executive producer Jeff Probst stated that Survivor was committed to airing as usual in the fall. This was echoed when CBS unveiled its fall schedule back in May, a lineup that seemed hopeful of getting its main-stay programming back into production.

We are very proud of this schedule and these shows and were excited to get them on the air as soon as safely possible, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told The Hollywood Reporter. Were confident  at the very least, hopeful  that production will resume in the summer and were hopeful most of these shows will be on this fall.

In June, Fijis Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama released a statement announcing details of Phase 2 of Fijis COVID-Safe Economic Recovery, which laid out protocols that will be put into place for upcoming film productions.

Cast and crew wont even be allowed to board their plane without proof of a negative COVID-19 test and will be screened for symptoms both before boarding and upon landing, explained Bainimarama. Theyll then be entered into government-designated quarantinewhether thats a preapproved hotel or a remote isolated islandfor the mandatory 14-day period.

However, despite these provisions, no firm plan has been confirmed to resume filming. Shooting in a foreign country is exponentially more complicated, and we are still exploring [safety measures], Probst told THRs Kirsten Chuba earlier this month. Im on the phone every couple of days, either with the government of Fiji or with our executive teams that are in charge of logistics and planning.

https://insidesurvivor.com/survivor-season-41-pulled-cbs-fall-schedule-44682
Re: Survivor 41
Reply #11 on: Today at 02:42:05 AM
Quote
More bad news for the Survivor tribe with CBS yanking the show from its Fall schedule.

Survivor postponed production in March on the day that the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

The series had hoped to get back into production on season 41 in May. Despite Fiji declaring itself COVID-free there are still hurdles to overcome, especially given numbers in the USA.

CBS said producers are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production with health and safety matters its top priority.

The network will now screen a completed season of The Amazing Race in its place (which is also yet to resume on its subsequent season).

10 is yet to outline plans for an Australian Survivor return after being forced to cancel plans in March. It will not screen again in 2020, but there are still hopes for 2021.

Survivor (US) screens in Australia on 9GO!

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/07/survivor-out-of-us-schedule.html
