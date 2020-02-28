Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected filming of the hit reality series and how the recent calls for racial justice and inclusion will impact the shows casting.
In a typical year, the Survivor production crew would be in Fiji right now, wrapping up the second season of its filming cycle. But the rapid spread of COVID-19 caused production to be shut down indefinitely back in April, leaving the future of Survivor up in the air.
Shooting in a foreign country is exponentially more complicated, and we are still exploring [safety measures], Probst told THRs Kirsten Chuba. Im on the phone every couple of days, either with the government of Fiji or with our executive teams that are in charge of logistics and planning.
Last month, Fijis Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama announced details of Phase 2 of Fijis COVID-Safe Economic Recovery, which included new safety protocols for film productions.Cast and crew wont even be allowed to board their plane without proof of a negative COVID-19 test and will be screened for symptoms both before boarding and upon landing, explained Bainimarama. Theyll then be entered into government-designated quarantinewhether thats a preapproved hotel or a remote isolated islandfor the mandatory 14-day period.
Bainimarama also revealed that production companies entering Fiji will bear the costs of all quarantine and testing. There is also a freeze on all tax rebates for film productionsSurvivor usually receives a 45% rebate for shooting in Fiji.
Theyve done an incredible job of controlling the virus, Probst said of Fiji. Theyve had a total of only 15 cases in their entire country, and theyve had no active cases for months.
Fiji has actually had 18 recorded cases, but zero deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization, and no new cases have been diagnosed since April.
They have figured out how to handle it, and they just want to ensure that when we come shoot there, we dont change that, Probst continued. Were working together with them, but theyve been very production-friendly in terms of wanting it to happen.Yesterday, Inside Survivor sources revealed that season 41 will not begin filming until AT LEAST September, with season 42 being moved to early 2021.
Despite the new safety measures, however, no firm agreement has been made on when Survivor will resume production. Were continuing to lay out ideas, said Probst. We dont have a plan yet. Its what were spending all our time doing because its not like were going to Atlanta to shoot a show.
The Emmy Award-winning host was also asked about the Black Lives Matter movement and if the shows casting will reflect the recent calls for racial inclusion. Last month, former Survivor contestant JTia Taylor launched a petition calling for more racial diversity in the shows casting, filming, editing, and promoting.
Survivor should reflect and honor the racial diversity of our society both in front of and behind the camera
We call on the executive producers of this show to use their influence within ViacomCBS, MGM Television, Survivor Production LLC, Castaway Production LLC and all others involved in the making of this great show, reads the petition, which currently has over 5000 signatures and is supported by many Survivor alumni.
The entire culture is in a beautiful upheaval, and our job is to respond to it to make sure that Survivor continues to reflect our culture and our behavior and how were interacting with each other, said Probst. Everything thats happening is going to inform the future of Survivor.
In terms of how Survivor will look in the immediate future, Probst explained its the shows job to use this format to explore new ways to examine how were behaving as people and how were relating to each other.
He continued: There are all kinds of things happening in the world right nowcertainly they impact the physical aspects of production, but theyre also going to change the tone and subject matter of a lot of shows. I think Survivors going to be one of those shows.https://insidesurvivor.com/jeff-probst-talks-about-season-41-and-racial-inclusion-in-casting-44641