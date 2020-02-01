« previous next »
Survivor 41
Found this little snippet in the same article which stated that TAR33 has stopped production due to coronavirus

Quote
Survivor, CBS other well-traveled reality show, is not in production on another upcoming South Pacific-set season, sources said.

What exactly does this mean? Does this mean no season is filming right now, or is Survivor 41 going to being filmed outside of the South Pacific? ???

Help me out here everyone!

https://deadline.com/2020/02/coronavirus-amazing-race-stopped-production-cbs-survivor-1202870836/
Re: Survivor 41
No season is filming now. Odd-numbered seasons film from the end of March through April ending in early May. I don't think there will be a problem due to the isolated nature of Survivor. At the same time, Fiji has announced traveler restrictions to people from China, Italy, Iran, and a few South Korean cities. Also since Fiji is an island chain it could stop travel at any time to prevent anything similar to the Samoa measles outbreak.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/410521/coronavirus-fiji-extends-travel-ban-amid-growing-concerns
