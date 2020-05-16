Quote

I am expecting that they'll require medical clearances, declarations of your health status, your vaccines, your recent sicknesses and multiple temperature screenings....

Not if the Republicans stay in office. They don't seem to understand basic disease communicability.TPTB for TAR will be careful I am sure. What I am hearing is they are preparing for late fall IN CASE it is possible to go. If things are still difficult they will look at early 2021. And so forth until we can safely go out again.Survivor apparently believes they can go out possibly in July...because they can film in a much more controlled environment than TAR.We'll see. I personally am by no means sure that countries will have opened borders, that it will be safe to fly, that 14 days isolation is enough, and that there will not be a resurgence of Covid-19 in Nov-Dec even in things improve by July.LIVES and HEALTH are the first priority for us all. I'm sure CBS and WRP feel the same.