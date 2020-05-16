« previous next »
Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 17891 times)

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #150 on: May 16, 2020, 05:21:21 AM »
CNN correspondent Will Ripley Who is currently based and lives with his husband in Hong Kong, has spent three and a half month in Tokyo on assignment. He was finally able to fly back from Tokyo to Hong Kong late this week. Hes been posting a documentary series of clips on his Instagram channel, which CNN complied on its website. Normally it takes about 5 hours. This took 23 hours and he had to go into immediate self quarantine at home for fourteen days.

https://www.cnn.com/videos/travel/2020/05/15/international-travel-coronavirus-hong-kong-ripley-orig-jk.cnn
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #151 on: May 16, 2020, 05:49:58 AM »
Those international travel restrictions are hopefully to be lifted and would have to resume when the (northern) summer comes as some airports are expected to reopen international travel with coping of social distancing guidelines.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #152 on: May 16, 2020, 06:16:45 AM »
It seems like there is some talk of a few countries opening up travel to one another with precautionary measures, but unfortunately I don't think the US is in a position to negotiate any opening with other countries just yet. We'll hope the virus comes under control sooner rather than later.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #153 on: May 16, 2020, 07:55:59 AM »
Yes - even if countries with low/no virus open travel between each other the US is not going to be one of those involved as it is one of the worst effected places in the world. It will be a very long time before international travel returns to normal and it will likely never be exactly as it was - I suspect more stringent screening when crossing borders will become the norm afterwards.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #154 on: May 17, 2020, 10:43:25 AM »
Quote from: zacz on May 16, 2020, 07:55:59 AM
Yes - even if countries with low/no virus open travel between each other the US is not going to be one of those involved as it is one of the worst effected places in the world. It will be a very long time before international travel returns to normal and it will likely never be exactly as it was - I suspect more stringent screening when crossing borders will become the norm afterwards.

I agree, travel will not be the same as before. I was watching a short documentary a few nights ago and the last time that a global event changed on how people travel was after the events of 9/11. We've had multiple body scanners, stringent checks with luggage both check-in and carry-on baggages. Several items can never be carried on to a flight, even passenger profiling. I am expecting that they'll require medical clearances, declarations of your health status, your vaccines, your recent sicknesses and multiple temperature screenings....

With the airline industry suffering massive losses, facing bankruptcy, restructuring or administration; the uncertainty of when this pandemic will end; the stigma of air travel. I'm thinking TAR won't be even be able to film in 2021.

I was talking to my family & friends and they all said the same thing. "We won't be travelling until 2022 or 2023."
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #155 on: May 17, 2020, 11:11:05 AM »
Well the sanctions of reopening the economy and the resumption of air travel that will hopefully in the second half of 2020. Many of TV productions will resume since the COVID-19 pandemic, with some had a choice to restart production.

JMO
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #156 on: May 17, 2020, 11:13:42 AM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on May 17, 2020, 10:43:25 AM
Quote from: zacz on May 16, 2020, 07:55:59 AM
Yes - even if countries with low/no virus open travel between each other the US is not going to be one of those involved as it is one of the worst effected places in the world. It will be a very long time before international travel returns to normal and it will likely never be exactly as it was - I suspect more stringent screening when crossing borders will become the norm afterwards.

I agree, travel will not be the same as before. I was watching a short documentary a few nights ago and the last time that a global event changed on how people travel was after the events of 9/11. We've had multiple body scanners, stringent checks with luggage both check-in and carry-on baggages. Several items can never be carried on to a flight, even passenger profiling. I am expecting that they'll require medical clearances, declarations of your health status, your vaccines, your recent sicknesses and multiple temperature screenings....

With the airline industry suffering massive losses, facing bankruptcy, restructuring or administration; the uncertainty of when this pandemic will end; the stigma of air travel. I'm thinking TAR won't be even be able to film in 2021.

I was talking to my family & friends and they all said the same thing. "We won't be travelling until 2022 or 2023."
Everyone's probably going to have to register for CLEAR and upload medical documentation prior to the travel date in order to make sure everything goes smooth. :groan:
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #157 on: May 17, 2020, 11:54:11 AM »
Quote
I am expecting that they'll require medical clearances, declarations of your health status, your vaccines, your recent sicknesses and multiple temperature screenings....

Not if the Republicans stay in office. They don't seem to understand basic disease communicability. :groan:

TPTB for TAR will be careful I am sure. What I am hearing is they are preparing for late fall IN CASE it is possible to go. If things are still difficult they will look at early 2021. And so forth until we can safely go out again.

Survivor apparently believes they can go out possibly in July...because they can film in a much more controlled environment than TAR.

We'll see. I personally am by no means sure that countries will have opened borders, that it will be safe to fly, that 14 days isolation is enough,  and that there will not be a resurgence of Covid-19 in Nov-Dec even in things improve by July.

LIVES and HEALTH are the first priority for us all. I'm sure CBS and WRP feel the same.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #158 on: May 18, 2020, 02:29:55 AM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on May 17, 2020, 10:43:25 AM
I agree, travel will not be the same as before. I was watching a short documentary a few nights ago and the last time that a global event changed on how people travel was after the events of 9/11. We've had multiple body scanners, stringent checks with luggage both check-in and carry-on baggages. Several items can never be carried on to a flight, even passenger profiling. I am expecting that they'll require medical clearances, declarations of your health status, your vaccines, your recent sicknesses and multiple temperature screenings....

If it's any consolation, TAR has adapted very well to the post-9/11 world. It'd take some time to figure out how to make it work in the post-COVID world, but the business community/tourism industry will be pushing for some resumption of normality eventually; we'll just have to be patient until then! (I'm hopeful!)
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #159 on: May 18, 2020, 05:41:54 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 17, 2020, 11:13:42 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on May 17, 2020, 10:43:25 AM
Quote from: zacz on May 16, 2020, 07:55:59 AM
Yes - even if countries with low/no virus open travel between each other the US is not going to be one of those involved as it is one of the worst effected places in the world. It will be a very long time before international travel returns to normal and it will likely never be exactly as it was - I suspect more stringent screening when crossing borders will become the norm afterwards.

I agree, travel will not be the same as before. I was watching a short documentary a few nights ago and the last time that a global event changed on how people travel was after the events of 9/11. We've had multiple body scanners, stringent checks with luggage both check-in and carry-on baggages. Several items can never be carried on to a flight, even passenger profiling. I am expecting that they'll require medical clearances, declarations of your health status, your vaccines, your recent sicknesses and multiple temperature screenings....

With the airline industry suffering massive losses, facing bankruptcy, restructuring or administration; the uncertainty of when this pandemic will end; the stigma of air travel. I'm thinking TAR won't be even be able to film in 2021.

I was talking to my family & friends and they all said the same thing. "We won't be travelling until 2022 or 2023."
Everyone's probably going to have to register for CLEAR and upload medical documentation prior to the travel date in order to make sure everything goes smooth. :groan:

This would most probably be another tedious requirement in securing a visa for certain countries.  :groan:
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #160 on: May 18, 2020, 05:50:12 AM »
Quote from: Neobie on May 18, 2020, 02:29:55 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on May 17, 2020, 10:43:25 AM
I agree, travel will not be the same as before. I was watching a short documentary a few nights ago and the last time that a global event changed on how people travel was after the events of 9/11. We've had multiple body scanners, stringent checks with luggage both check-in and carry-on baggages. Several items can never be carried on to a flight, even passenger profiling. I am expecting that they'll require medical clearances, declarations of your health status, your vaccines, your recent sicknesses and multiple temperature screenings....

If it's any consolation, TAR has adapted very well to the post-9/11 world. It'd take some time to figure out how to make it work in the post-COVID world, but the business community/tourism industry will be pushing for some resumption of normality eventually; we'll just have to be patient until then! (I'm hopeful!)

This is what amazes me with how TAR is produced. 2001 was a really dark year with the 9/11 and it really put a stigma on the safety of air travel, basically travel in general. TAR adapted to its changes and we're now at 32 seasons. Like all of us, we want this pandemic to end very soon. I agree that when everything normalizes the business/tourism industry will be clamoring to restart. I hope TAR is one of those catalysts that will make travel good again. It was through TAR where my dreams of travelling arose, I'm grateful for this show and this forum.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #161 on: May 19, 2020, 02:48:51 PM »
From Kelly Kahl at upfronts.

Quote
In terms of Survivor and The Amazing Race, well get those into production as soon as we can safely get back into production. Thats going to be a little more complicated because we literally have to navigate some international waters.

If we get back into production [on The Amazing Race], you can trust that we have plotted out all of the safe and smart ways of doing it. Some countries are more affected than others and these producers are some of the best in the business and they will plot out a race that sticks to countries that are safe.

https://deadline.com/2020/05/cbs-navigates-tricky-international-waters-with-the-amazing-race-survivor-1202938568/
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #162 on: May 19, 2020, 03:04:03 PM »
Kelly Kahl's statement regarding The Amazing Race 33 cast:

Quote
"Production on Survivor and The Amazing Race was interrupted. What precautions are you taking there and with those casts? Has anyone from either show dropped out?"

"I don't believe anyone has dropped out. We are going to take all precautions that take all steps to protect the health and safety of our contestants  or in scripted shows, or actors  but also certainly the crew. Everyone's health and safety is going to be taken into consideration."

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/cbs-plots-business-as-usual-fall-schedule-now-1295186
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #163 on: May 19, 2020, 03:32:44 PM »
Edit: Redundant post because I only looked at Garrett's post and not the one above his, which already linked the same article i was linking.
 
The cynic could note that he says "IF we get back into production on TAR", rather than WHEN, but it does seem like they are committed to completing it, if they can do it safely. Here's hoping it will get completed!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #164 on: May 19, 2020, 04:45:47 PM »
TAR 33 is firmly being planned to resume filming.  The WHEN is the tricky bit...Nov perhaps?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #165 on: July 13, 2020, 01:31:29 AM »
via FB:

Bertram van Munster:
Quote
And my beloved Race will be back!!! Let you all know when!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #166 on: July 13, 2020, 06:33:25 AM »
He also said:

Quote
Its coming, I have been working hard:-))

Not sure what that means exactly as the comment wasn't replying to anyone specifically. Could be either TAR32 or TAR33. Though, I assume, most if not all the "work" on TAR32 is already completed right? Like... they've had almost 2 years, what else would they need to work on? lol

Hope the "working hard" is in reference in setting up/working out the logistics of TAR33.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 12:42:00 PM »
I suspect that if TAR 33 resumes filming later this summer, I expect they will be going to locations with low COVID-19 case levels. I suspect they won't resume from the UK and may fly direct to where the third leg is going to be. Most likely not Sweden given the case levels there (though it is much lower now) and it not being winter in Lapland. It might be a chance to go to Greenland. They've only had 5 cases and none since May. There are daily flights in the summer from Copenhagen and also flights from Reykjavik. Iceland has a fairly low case level too. Denmark isn't too bad now.

For the racers sake, If they go to Greenland, I hope they don't do a Hákarl (fermented rotten shark) food challenge.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:00:16 AM »
This is what has always confused me.

Quote from: Plaidmoon on Yesterday at 12:42:00 PM
I suspect they won't resume from the UK and may fly direct to where the third leg is going to be.

They didn't do a third leg...? Huh? Every single official article that has come out has said that they completed 3 episodes, and then had to shutdown production and send everyone home. 3 episodes = 3 legs, no?

I did always think it was weird that they would do three whole legs in the same country (UK) but I'm not sure. Not to delve into spoilers but, doing only 2 legs and then being shutdown is what I thought the "spoilers" had down -- a third leg was never discovered unless it ran undetected. But yet all of these official articles say that they were shutdown in the UK after completing 3 episodes. This fact is also brought up in podcasts and interviews with Phil Keoghan, where they talk about when TAR33 may resume and he says when the curve flattens, they bring up them shutting down after 3 episodes and he never corrects them, so it's not like this is a secret, it's a very well known piece of information so this isn't a spoiler or anything, it was literally reported by tons of media outlets.

So is there official word out there? Was it 3 episodes/legs all done in the UK completed with one going undetected by our spoilers before the shutdown? Or was it really just 2 legs/episodes and the "three episode" rumor from the media is incorrect? Or I even wonder if they only did 2 episodes/2 legs in the UK, but then started the third leg with departures from the UK to leg 3 in Sweden (which BVM confirmed on Facebook) and in the middle of leg 3 is when CBS called and forced them to shutdown? So it would be like, teams starting leg 3 from departing from the UK to travel to Sweden. But then on the way to Sweden it's announced they were shutdown. Could that be what the media means by 3 episodes, they didn't finish episode 3, they were just in the middle of it? If this is the case, they must not have gotten very far in the leg considering the media says it was shutdown in the UK, so I'd assume it would be all the teams departing and going to the airport, but never even getting on a flight by the time CBS called in the shutdown.

So what do we think? Is there confirmation on this? I only ask this because Plaidmoon said there's only been two legs yet the official word from the media is three legs, which just always felt suspicious to me due to spoilers never catching the third leg + it being strange to have 3 legs all in one country.
Logged

Online theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3811
  • An original TARfly
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #169 on: Today at 04:55:16 AM »
When the suspension of filming was announced, CBS started three legs had been completed. The next leg will be the fourth leg.
Depending where the fourth leg is to be filmed, I suspect will determine if production will resume in Edinburgh or in London or wherever. I think its way premature to speculate.
