I suspect they won't resume from the UK and may fly direct to where the third leg is going to be.



This is what has always confused me.They didn't do a third leg...? Huh? Every single official article that has come out has said that they completed 3 episodes, and then had to shutdown production and send everyone home. 3 episodes = 3 legs, no?I did always think it was weird that they would do three whole legs in the same country (UK) but I'm not sure. Not to delve into spoilers but, doing only 2 legs and then being shutdown is what I thought the "spoilers" had down -- a third leg was never discovered unless it ran undetected. But yet all of these official articles say that they were shutdown in the UK after completing 3 episodes. This fact is also brought up in podcasts and interviews with Phil Keoghan, where they talk about when TAR33 may resume and he says when the curve flattens, they bring up them shutting down after 3 episodes and he never corrects them, so it's not like this is a secret, it's a very well known piece of information so this isn't a spoiler or anything, it was literally reported by tons of media outlets.So is there official word out there? Was it 3 episodes/legs all done in the UK completed with one going undetected by our spoilers before the shutdown? Or was it really just 2 legs/episodes and the "three episode" rumor from the media is incorrect? Or I even wonder if they only did 2 episodes/2 legs in the UK, but then started the third leg with departures from the UK to leg 3 in Sweden (which BVM confirmed on Facebook) and in the middle of leg 3 is when CBS called and forced them to shutdown? So it would be like, teams starting leg 3 from departing from the UK to travel to Sweden. But then on the way to Sweden it's announced they were shutdown. Could that be what the media means by 3 episodes, they didn't finish episode 3, they were just in the middle of it? If this is the case, they must not have gotten very far in the leg considering the media says it was shutdown in the UK, so I'd assume it would be all the teams departing and going to the airport, but never even getting on a flight by the time CBS called in the shutdown.So what do we think? Is there confirmation on this? I only ask this because Plaidmoon said there's only been two legs yet the official word from the media is three legs, which just always felt suspicious to me due to spoilers never catching the third leg + it being strange to have 3 legs all in one country.