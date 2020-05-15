« previous next »
DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

theschnauzers

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 05:21:21 AM
CNN correspondent Will Ripley Who is currently based and lives with his husband in Hong Kong, has spent three and a half month in Tokyo on assignment. He was finally able to fly back from Tokyo to Hong Kong late this week. Hes been posting a documentary series of clips on his Instagram channel, which CNN complied on its website. Normally it takes about 5 hours. This took 23 hours and he had to go into immediate self quarantine at home for fourteen days.

https://www.cnn.com/videos/travel/2020/05/15/international-travel-coronavirus-hong-kong-ripley-orig-jk.cnn
Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:01:37 PM by theschnauzers
theschnauzers

claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 05:49:58 AM
Those international travel restrictions are hopefully to be lifted and would have to resume when the (northern) summer comes as some airports are expected to reopen international travel with coping of social distancing guidelines.
Neobie

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 06:16:45 AM
It seems like there is some talk of a few countries opening up travel to one another with precautionary measures, but unfortunately I don't think the US is in a position to negotiate any opening with other countries just yet. We'll hope the virus comes under control sooner rather than later.
zacz

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 07:55:59 AM
Yes - even if countries with low/no virus open travel between each other the US is not going to be one of those involved as it is one of the worst effected places in the world. It will be a very long time before international travel returns to normal and it will likely never be exactly as it was - I suspect more stringent screening when crossing borders will become the norm afterwards.
TARUSAFan

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #154 on: Today at 10:43:25 AM
Quote from: zacz on Yesterday at 07:55:59 AM
Yes - even if countries with low/no virus open travel between each other the US is not going to be one of those involved as it is one of the worst effected places in the world. It will be a very long time before international travel returns to normal and it will likely never be exactly as it was - I suspect more stringent screening when crossing borders will become the norm afterwards.

I agree, travel will not be the same as before. I was watching a short documentary a few nights ago and the last time that a global event changed on how people travel was after the events of 9/11. We've had multiple body scanners, stringent checks with luggage both check-in and carry-on baggages. Several items can never be carried on to a flight, even passenger profiling. I am expecting that they'll require medical clearances, declarations of your health status, your vaccines, your recent sicknesses and multiple temperature screenings....

With the airline industry suffering massive losses, facing bankruptcy, restructuring or administration; the uncertainty of when this pandemic will end; the stigma of air travel. I'm thinking TAR won't be even be able to film in 2021.

I was talking to my family & friends and they all said the same thing. "We won't be travelling until 2022 or 2023."
Last Edit: Today at 10:52:02 AM by TARUSAFan
claude_24hrs

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #155 on: Today at 11:11:05 AM
Well the sanctions of reopening the economy and the resumption of air travel that will hopefully in the second half of 2020. Many of TV productions would resume since the COVID-19 pandemic, with some had a choice to restart production.

JMO
RachelLeVega

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #156 on: Today at 11:13:42 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Today at 10:43:25 AM
Quote from: zacz on Yesterday at 07:55:59 AM
Yes - even if countries with low/no virus open travel between each other the US is not going to be one of those involved as it is one of the worst effected places in the world. It will be a very long time before international travel returns to normal and it will likely never be exactly as it was - I suspect more stringent screening when crossing borders will become the norm afterwards.

I agree, travel will not be the same as before. I was watching a short documentary a few nights ago and the last time that a global event changed on how people travel was after the events of 9/11. We've had multiple body scanners, stringent checks with luggage both check-in and carry-on baggages. Several items can never be carried on to a flight, even passenger profiling. I am expecting that they'll require medical clearances, declarations of your health status, your vaccines, your recent sicknesses and multiple temperature screenings....

With the airline industry suffering massive losses, facing bankruptcy, restructuring or administration; the uncertainty of when this pandemic will end; the stigma of air travel. I'm thinking TAR won't be even be able to film in 2021.

I was talking to my family & friends and they all said the same thing. "We won't be travelling until 2022 or 2023."
Everyone's probably going to have to register for CLEAR and upload medical documentation prior to the travel date in order to make sure everything goes smooth. :groan:
georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #157 on: Today at 11:54:11 AM
Quote
I am expecting that they'll require medical clearances, declarations of your health status, your vaccines, your recent sicknesses and multiple temperature screenings....

Not if the Republicans stay in office. They don't seem to understand basic disease communicability. :groan:

TPTB for TAR will be careful I am sure. What I am hearing is they are preparing for late fall IN CASE it is possible to go. If things are still difficult they will look at early 2021. And so forth until we can safely go out again.

Survivor apparently believes they can go out possibly in July...because they can film in a much more controlled environment than TAR.

We'll see. I personally am by no means sure that countries will have opened borders, that it will be safe to fly, that 14 days isolation is enough,  and that there will not be a resurgence of Covid-19 in Nov-Dec even in things improve by July.

LIVES and HEALTH are the first priority for us all. I'm sure CBS and WRP feel the same.
