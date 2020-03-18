Many countries now have a 14 day mandatory isolation upon entering. Many have significant numbers of Covid daily.
There are no easy answers.
I think the HOPE is we will be able to film.
What the REALITY is remains to be determined.
Hoping to refilm later this year also corresponds with the expectation of a significant increase in disease #'s this winter. And the fact is we are unlikely to have a vaccine in place this year.
So...we just don't know.
My background in critical care medicine makes me very concerned that our current management of this disease in the US is NOT going to contain it.
And NO reality show (even my beloved show) is worth risking lives.
So...I honestly think that living with the HOPE that we can make this work....along with the knowledge it may not work as hoped, is all we can do.
We CAN do our parts. Every single one of us can make a difference.
Maintain social distance. Wear a mask. Protect yourselves with all the things you have been hearing. Hand wash. Avoid crowds.
Going to a movie or a sporting event or a crowded beach or a university lecture hall is NOT worth going on a ventilator and possibly dying.
We HAVE to hold on to REALITY.
And meanwhile I will be hoping with every part of me that we can help make our beloved TAR race again.