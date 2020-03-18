When production on season 33 of The Amazing Race was announced to be shutdown, I genuinely at first thought that this would be the end of TAR33 and it becoming the never-to-be-seen lost-season. But after seeing how the situation has progressed and seeing all of these different other television productions shut down, I have higher hopes for them to resume where they left off once the curve finally flattens, as Elise stated.
I didn't think there were any other shows in the predicament of TAR33; where a reality competition/elimination based format TV show that was ALSO in the middle of filming gets shutdown. I thought that specific of a type of production would be too difficult to resume than, say, a scripted TV show. But it was recently just revealed that the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK was shutdown in the middle of production. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/11201719/rupauls-drag-race-uk-axed-second-series-coronavirus/
According to spoiler sources, they had just finished filming on episode 4 out of a 10 episode ordered season when the shutdown happened. This means at least 3 or 4 eliminations had occurred prior to the shutdown; compare this all to TAR33 having production shutdown at the end of filming episode 3 out of a presumptive 12 episode order season with at least 2 or 3 eliminations.
This is strikingly similar to the TAR33 shutdown and, to my knowledge, these are the only 2 reality competition/elimination based format TV shows to be in the middle of production of a season and shutdown due to the coronavirus. Like I said, when TAR33 was the only reality TV show for this to happen to, I thought it would be the end. But now that RPDRUK2 has also had this happen, plus just seeing the whole magnitude of this pandemic, I think the shutdown on TAR33 was ultimately a good call.
So in the end, I am cautiously optimistic that TAR33 will resume production starting with episode 4 where they left off when this pandemic is finally safely contained. The only question is, with looking at the way everything is going, when will that be?