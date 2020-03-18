« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 10081 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51147
  • TAR Detective
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #125 on: March 18, 2020, 06:29:30 PM »
From my FB page today..

<< (Question from a friend)
So the filming of TAR has been postponed until after the coronavirus danger has been abated? Am I understanding that right?

A very sensible move if so


 · 2w
.~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Elise Doganieri

Elise Doganieri yes, suspended until the curve is flat.
 (today)
39min
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 23
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #126 on: March 19, 2020, 05:17:41 PM »
When production on season 33 of The Amazing Race was announced to be shutdown, I genuinely at first thought that this would be the end of TAR33 and it becoming the never-to-be-seen lost-season. But after seeing how the situation has progressed and seeing all of these different other television productions shut down, I have higher hopes for them to resume where they left off once the curve finally flattens, as Elise stated.

I didn't think there were any other shows in the predicament of TAR33; where a reality competition/elimination based format TV show that was ALSO in the middle of filming gets shutdown. I thought that specific of a type of production would be too difficult to resume than, say, a scripted TV show. But it was recently just revealed that the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK was shutdown in the middle of production.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/11201719/rupauls-drag-race-uk-axed-second-series-coronavirus/

According to spoiler sources, they had just finished filming on episode 4 out of a 10 episode ordered season when the shutdown happened. This means at least 3 or 4 eliminations had occurred prior to the shutdown; compare this all to TAR33 having production shutdown at the end of filming episode 3 out of a presumptive 12 episode order season with at least 2 or 3 eliminations.

This is strikingly similar to the TAR33 shutdown and, to my knowledge, these are the only 2 reality competition/elimination based format TV shows to be in the middle of production of a season and shutdown due to the coronavirus. Like I said, when TAR33 was the only reality TV show for this to happen to, I thought it would be the end. But now that RPDRUK2 has also had this happen, plus just seeing the whole magnitude of this pandemic, I think the shutdown on TAR33 was ultimately a good call.

So in the end, I am cautiously optimistic that TAR33 will resume production starting with episode 4 where they left off when this pandemic is finally safely contained. The only question is, with looking at the way everything is going, when will that be?
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2216
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #127 on: March 19, 2020, 09:47:09 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 18, 2020, 06:29:30 PM
From my FB page today..

Elise Doganieri yes, suspended until the curve is flat.
 (today)
39min

Well, that can certainly be a misleading/misinterpreted response lol

When the officials talk about flattening the curve, they mean having a more gradual increase in cases rather than the big spikes that may overwhelm the system (hospitals, etc) with such a large number of people infected.

Thus the social distancing, quarantine and lockdown measures in order to slow down the spread of the virus.

We can assume what Elise actually meant by her answer. But regardless, it will be a very long time before TAR33 can and should resume production. Even when the "curve is flat," as she puts it, I don't think that necessarily means it's safe or a good idea for TAR to get back running around the world.
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 78
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #128 on: March 20, 2020, 01:44:17 AM »
Celebrity race across the world postponed too ..a week ago.... I think if all the dust settles.. Tar33 ep 3 will be the most watched episode in CBS reality TV history... https://deadline.com/2020/03/celebrity-race-across-the-world-postponed-bbc-studio-lambert-1202878379/
« Last Edit: March 20, 2020, 02:24:38 AM by Avid »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51147
  • TAR Detective
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #129 on: March 20, 2020, 09:21:37 AM »
Thanks  Avid! Will copy this over to the Race Across the world post as well. :(
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2932
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #130 on: March 20, 2020, 04:48:05 PM »
Quote from: Avid on March 20, 2020, 01:44:17 AM
Celebrity race across the world postponed too ..a week ago.... I think if all the dust settles.. Tar33 ep 3 will be the most watched episode in CBS reality TV history... https://deadline.com/2020/03/celebrity-race-across-the-world-postponed-bbc-studio-lambert-1202878379/
As much as I want, I doubt it. TAR17 raised the viewership bar to another level.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 23
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #131 on: March 25, 2020, 11:59:57 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4xxcLBU6ak

No one has posted this yet, but interesting interview with a production member of The Amazing Race season 33 on the shutdown/coronavirus. The TAR talk is mostly in the first five minutes of the video.

HIGHLIGHTS:

-He believes he may have contracted the coronavirus whilst out filming TAR33.

-Confirmed: 3 episodes had been finished filming

-Filming concluded in Glasgow, Scotland. The cast and crew were sequestered there for several days before finally flying back home to the United States.

-The route was NOT fully determined/set in stone by the time filming had started. There were multiple countries and routes possible.

-The next few legs were supposed to take place "somewhere cold in Northern Europe," somewhere in "Northern Italy" and "South America."

-The ENTIRETY of Asia was set to be skipped. No Asian countries were in contention for the season.

-CBS cancelled the season after the outbreak in Italy got worse, as there was a leg set to take place there.
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2932
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #132 on: March 26, 2020, 10:43:20 AM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on March 25, 2020, 11:59:57 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4xxcLBU6ak

No one has posted this yet, but interesting interview with a production member of The Amazing Race season 33 on the shutdown/coronavirus. The TAR talk is mostly in the first five minutes of the video.

HIGHLIGHTS:

-He believes he may have contracted the coronavirus whilst out filming TAR33.

-Confirmed: 3 episodes had been finished filming

-Filming concluded in Glasgow, Scotland. The cast and crew were sequestered there for several days before finally flying back home to the United States.

-The route was NOT fully determined/set in stone by the time filming had started. There were multiple countries and routes possible.

-The next few legs were supposed to take place "somewhere cold in Northern Europe," somewhere in "Northern Italy" and "South America."

-The ENTIRETY of Asia was set to be skipped. No Asian countries were in contention for the season.

-CBS cancelled the season after the outbreak in Italy got worse, as there was a leg set to take place there.
I listened to the audio while working from my apartment and, wow, this is some immense insight. WRP made the perfect call to bail before the virus escalated into not being able to leave the country and before the rest of the crew and racers may have caught it. I feel for Ryan the DP dealing with the climate of the situation and how it affected his relationships and provisional lifestyle. I'm still curious what the route would have looked like if none of this was happening- whether we would have gotten an hourglass-shaped navigation or a deformed parallelogram.

I wonder if we're going to hear from more personnel or even the racers that were part of this lost season now that we know we probably and will likely not be getting show-quality footage from this attempt.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51147
  • TAR Detective
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #133 on: March 26, 2020, 03:49:48 PM »
It all depends. I think the original hope was to be able to go out again this fall and resume filming.

Sadly day by day that seems less likely.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3750
  • An original TARfly
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #134 on: March 26, 2020, 04:03:38 PM »
The thing is that in the original epicenter, Chinw and especially Wuhan, the peak has clearly passed, 4 months in. But China is retaining its border control as to those returning to China to prevent reintroduction os COVID19, while lifting restraints especially in. Wuhan. Meanwhile Japan isreporting a spike in new cases, and is introducing measures often being used elsewhere.

I read these in longer articles post at CNN.com, and thats a good place to monitor.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13506
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:59:51 AM »
I want them to restart if they ever resume filming. Give the remaining teams a sort of advantage if they really need to make it fair. Every remaining team to get an Express Pass, and the supposedly eliminated teams to just go with the flow and see how far they can go without any advantage.

IDK. Seems logical to me (i know not logical to costs) to just restart, because who knows how long they will have to put this on hold.

Then again, 2-3 teams could have been eliminated and with 2-3 lesser teams to coordinate the filming schedule...?

IDK. My heart is with TAR and especially all the teams on this season.

And the teams on TAR 32 as well. :( JUST SHOW THAT SEASON ALREADY
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline The Dominator

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 27
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:05:17 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on March 20, 2020, 04:48:05 PM
Quote from: Avid on March 20, 2020, 01:44:17 AM
Celebrity race across the world postponed too ..a week ago.... I think if all the dust settles.. Tar33 ep 3 will be the most watched episode in CBS reality TV history... https://deadline.com/2020/03/celebrity-race-across-the-world-postponed-bbc-studio-lambert-1202878379/
As much as I want, I doubt it. TAR17 raised the viewership bar to another level.

TAR7 is the season with the highest average viewership.  an average of 13.05 million viewers.  Must have been the Romber effect. 
Logged

Offline The Dominator

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 27
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #137 on: Today at 04:07:47 PM »
Quote from: Avid on March 20, 2020, 01:44:17 AM
Tar33 ep 3 will be the most watched episode in CBS reality TV history...

It will be hard to top the season 2 premiere of Survivor.  45 million viewers. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 