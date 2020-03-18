When production on season 33 of The Amazing Race was announced to be shutdown, I genuinely at first thought that this would be the end of TAR33 and it becoming the never-to-be-seen lost-season. But after seeing how the situation has progressed and seeing all of these different other television productions shut down, I have higher hopes for them to resume where they left off once the curve finally flattens, as Elise stated.I didn't think there were any other shows in the predicament of TAR33; where a reality competition/elimination based format TV show that was ALSO in the middle of filming gets shutdown. I thought that specific of a type of production would be too difficult to resume than, say, a scripted TV show. But it was recently just revealed that the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK was shutdown in the middle of production.According to spoiler sources, they had just finished filming on episode 4 out of a 10 episode ordered season when the shutdown happened. This means at least 3 or 4 eliminations had occurred prior to the shutdown; compare this all to TAR33 having production shutdown at the end of filming episode 3 out of a presumptive 12 episode order season with at least 2 or 3 eliminations.This is strikingly similar to the TAR33 shutdown and, to my knowledge, these are the only 2 reality competition/elimination based format TV shows to be in the middle of production of a season and shutdown due to the coronavirus. Like I said, when TAR33 was the only reality TV show for this to happen to, I thought it would be the end. But now that RPDRUK2 has also had this happen, plus just seeing the whole magnitude of this pandemic, I think the shutdown on TAR33 was ultimately a good call.So in the end, I am cautiously optimistic that TAR33 will resume production starting with episode 4 where they left off when this pandemic is finally safely contained. The only question is, with looking at the way everything is going, when will that be?