« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 8285 times)

1 Member and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51092
  • TAR Detective
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 06:29:30 PM »
From my FB page today..

<< (Question from a friend)
So the filming of TAR has been postponed until after the coronavirus danger has been abated? Am I understanding that right?

A very sensible move if so


 · 2w
.~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Elise Doganieri

Elise Doganieri yes, suspended until the curve is flat.
 (today)
39min
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 22
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:17:41 PM »
When production on season 33 of The Amazing Race was announced to be shutdown, I genuinely at first thought that this would be the end of TAR33 and it becoming the never-to-be-seen lost-season. But after seeing how the situation has progressed and seeing all of these different other television productions shut down, I have higher hopes for them to resume where they left off once the curve finally flattens, as Elise stated.

I didn't think there were any other shows in the predicament of TAR33; where a reality competition/elimination based format TV show that was ALSO in the middle of filming gets shutdown. I thought that specific of a type of production would be too difficult to resume than, say, a scripted TV show. But it was recently just revealed that the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK was shutdown in the middle of production.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/11201719/rupauls-drag-race-uk-axed-second-series-coronavirus/

According to spoiler sources, they had just finished filming on episode 4 out of a 10 episode ordered season when the shutdown happened. This means at least 3 or 4 eliminations had occurred prior to the shutdown; compare this all to TAR33 having production shutdown at the end of filming episode 3 out of a presumptive 12 episode order season with at least 2 or 3 eliminations.

This is strikingly similar to the TAR33 shutdown and, to my knowledge, these are the only 2 reality competition/elimination based format TV shows to be in the middle of production of a season and shutdown due to the coronavirus. Like I said, when TAR33 was the only reality TV show for this to happen to, I thought it would be the end. But now that RPDRUK2 has also had this happen, plus just seeing the whole magnitude of this pandemic, I think the shutdown on TAR33 was ultimately a good call.

So in the end, I am cautiously optimistic that TAR33 will resume production starting with episode 4 where they left off when this pandemic is finally safely contained. The only question is, with looking at the way everything is going, when will that be?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 