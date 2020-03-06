« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 7004 times)

1 Member and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Avid

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 76
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #100 on: March 06, 2020, 10:40:46 PM »
 :welcome: Canada and Australia can never cancel filming Tar... They will neva..Canada is in Canada alone and Australia goes to few countries...its just another excuse for CBS to give Tar a hard time..There is no corona in Argentina..South America has few cases.. Africa has practically none...turkey has none,Those are six legs...hahaha...but
I love that CBS renewed tar for 33 ..wasnt expecting it
« Last Edit: March 07, 2020, 11:17:32 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Offline Lemontail

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #101 on: March 06, 2020, 11:41:23 PM »
Argentina has 8 cases of coronavirus, though. About Turkey, several people were infected with it after transiting thru Istanbul to their destination, but hardly any confirmed cases in Turkey.
Logged
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • Lets make a baby
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #102 on: March 07, 2020, 12:35:23 AM »
I still believe that people are too hysterical about the virus, but now iam go for it, since they close school for a month, you know what thats mean? thats a whole month of playstation fun time
Maybe just maybe, they finally get rid this stupid thing called school for good
i think this will get worse, i mean the hysterical, after that pompeo interview at cnbc, cdc will step up, airport will be tighten up, iam not surprise if S33 will cancelled and maybe we will not see TARUS for sometime
« Last Edit: March 07, 2020, 11:16:26 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged
Oh stop it probst

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3720
  • An original TARfly
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #103 on: March 07, 2020, 04:41:22 AM »
The national authorities everywhere are trying to prevent transmission of the coronavirus and isolate cases. The problem is public health authorities havre not yet caught up to where he coronavirus has spread, and one of the few tools they have is to avoid having people gather in places. It only takes one person with mild or no visible symptoms in a crowd to expose them to the illness, and I still havent heard anything to suggest what the incubation period is from exposure to the first visible signs of symptoms. The other is there isnt a clear method of treatment or a vaccine to use as treatment.

Simply because you dont see people with symptoms yet doesnt mean you wont.

Go back 60 years and look at what had to be done to confront a polio pandemic in the 1950s, and it was Doctor Jonas Salk who successfully developed a vaccine. It took three or four years to have the vaccine widely available to administer. These days it all but considered eradicated. Smallpox was finally eradicated about two decades ago, and that took about 40 years. In other words, there is a general road map for these things, but because the disease varies each time, the specifics vary as well. This coronavirus has a higher capacity to be transmitted because it can manifests symptoms in a mild form, so people dont realize its the coronavirus and act as carriers of the coronavirus.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51041
  • TAR Detective
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #104 on: March 07, 2020, 11:15:05 AM »
Guys...my patience for IGNORANT and RIDICULOUS posts about the coronavirus is getting thin.

If you are NOT educated about the virus I suggest you read up. This is serious business and needs ALL of us to be educated and prepared.  Ridiculous posts will be deleted henceforth or MADE FUN OF.

So unless you have something helpful or intelligent to say...do not post your nonsense here.

HUGE Thank You to the Schnauzers for all the excellent info!
« Last Edit: March 07, 2020, 11:40:19 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Charity00

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 6
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #105 on: March 07, 2020, 06:41:22 PM »
Could they revert to an American-only route like the Family Edition? Or create a spin off series with slightly different rules and set only in USA?

I proposed an idea once of a cheap spinoff if they only wanted one full season per year:
- It is set up similar to Fear Factor where you have different contestants and a winner each episode.
- There could also be different themes each episode (eg newlyweds, families of 4, Teams of 3, seniors, models, celebrities, athletes, blind dating, strangers, families with Gaghan Family aged kids etc).
- Each episode is set in a different city, so episode 1 is around Los Angeles, Episode 2 is around New Orleans, Episode 3 is around Miami, episode 4 is around New York City etc Each episode has 4 teams and one winner.
- Starting line and finish line in same city, roughly 4 challenges in the episode (1 detour, 1 road block, 2 regular challenges). Teams drive themselves everywhere so navigation is a big thing or they can take local trains and buses. Challenges should also suit the theme, so an athletes episode would have very physical challenges, a blind date theme would probably best be in Las Vegas, a family with kids theme would probably best be in Orlando etc
- As spoilers are not a big concern, they could use bigger and bolder locations. So the Los Angeles leg could start at the Santa Monica Pier, ride a bike to Venice Beach, hike behind the letters of the Hollywood sign, challenge at the Hollywood walk of Fame or Disneyland. Even for a culture shock they could visit poorer neighbourhoods like Skid Row or one of those gang infested ghetto neighbourhoods. In the New York leg they could go out to The Statue of Liberty and assemble a giant Statue of Liberty puzzle underneath the real statue.
- They could also do a Ninja Warrior style format where they have heats where each winner moves onto the semi finals and then grand final. The grand final could be a longer 2 hour route so possibly Chicago-New Orleans (with challenges/pit stops in St Louis, Nashville or Memphis).
« Last Edit: March 07, 2020, 06:54:38 PM by Charity00 »
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3720
  • An original TARfly
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #106 on: March 08, 2020, 10:27:06 PM »
Charity00, heres the answer. No. At this point, since the temporary suspension there have been confirmed or presumed cases of the coronavirus in a majority of US states, including the west coast, most of the Great Plains/Midwest, NewYork and Florida. With some degree of states of emergency declarations in many areas. The virus continues to spread and the ability to test definitely fo the coronavirus remains limited. It is still unknown what the incubation period is for the coronavirus and its not clear how long the illness takes its course with or without treatment or of the symptoms.
In fact a sitting US Senator voluntarily self quarantined himself once word came out that there were two persons who attended a partisan political conference at which both the president and Vice President attended.
Under such circumstances with the lack of up to date information, I think even those competition shows are going to be hard pressed to go into production out of a sense of abundant caution.
Im personally concerned about a pro swimming event being held literally across the street from me, and the potential of exposure given many elite swimmers participate, and three coronavirus cases were confirmed in a city not more than 100 miles from here yesterday. The key here right now is taking precautions to minimize the risk of transmission and exposure, and its going to get increasingly more difficult to do.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 21
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #107 on: March 11, 2020, 01:04:24 PM »
With the upcoming The Amazing Race Australia season 5, which is scheduled to start filming this June, having a domestic Australia-only route; do we think there is any chance that The Amazing Race US season 33 resumes with a domestic all-United States route? Or at least like S8's Family Edition, an all North America route?

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/03/amazing-race-australia-sticks-to-domestic-route.html

I think it could be possible. If they begin where they left off, they only have 9 more legs to film and if they have another double leg/same location leg one or two more times, that would only be 7 or 8 more new locations.

Obviously they would probably have to have some backup leg plans just in case. Plus obviously also avoid some states/cities with large amounts of COVID-19 cases, but there are still some states/cities/areas that are COVID-19 free. Plus they can always travel to more rural areas as well.

I just feel like, at this point, since TARAUS5 is doing it, a domestic route is the most probable solution to finish TARUS33 without it becoming a lost season that never makes it to air. Sure, it might not be everyones preference to have an all domestic route, but I'd rather have that then this cast/episodes already filmed never see the light of day.

Not to mention, with the WHO officially declaring the Coronavirus a Worldwide Pandemic earlier today, I don't see international travel for any Amazing Race franchise anytime soon.

Thoughts?
Logged

Offline Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2153
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #108 on: March 11, 2020, 04:16:38 PM »
I doubt the US will prove to be much safer. Online maps show only 8 or 9 states with no reported cases. With the limited amount of testing that has been done, I expect the epidemic is more widespread than what is being shown. Plus, if they start up again a month or two from now, the epidemic likely to be even worse by then. As much as I would like to see them film soon, I think we're going to have to wait until the epidemic winds down. Maybe in the late summer or fall. Maybe longer.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51041
  • TAR Detective
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #109 on: March 11, 2020, 05:10:51 PM »
Totally agree Plaid. Additionally with Survivor also now on hold we have to look at camera crews...many do both TAR and Survivor. Sadly I don't think w will be seeing 33 resume filming any time soon. And US vs The World makes no difference.
I'm actually quite surprised that TARaus filming is continuing... whether all in Aus or not.


Quote from: theschnauzers on March 08, 2020, 10:27:06 PM
Charity00, here’s the answer. No. At this point, since the temporary suspension there have been confirmed or presumed cases of the coronavirus in a majority of US states, including the west coast, most of the Great Plains/Midwest, NewYork and Florida. With some degree of states of emergency declarations in many areas. The virus continues to spread and the ability to test definitely fo the coronavirus remains limited. It is still unknown what the incubation period is for the coronavirus and it’s not clear how long the illness takes its course with or without treatment or of the symptoms.
In fact a sitting US Senator voluntarily self quarantined himself once word came out that there were two persons who attended a partisan political conference at which both the president and Vice President attended.
Under such circumstances with the lack of up to date information, I think even those competition shows are going to be hard pressed to go into production out of a sense of abundant caution.
I’m personally concerned about a pro swimming event being held literally across the street from me, and the potential of exposure given many elite swimmers participate, and three coronavirus cases were confirmed in a city not more than 100 miles from here yesterday. The key here right now is taking precautions to minimize the risk of transmission and exposure, and it’s going to get increasingly more difficult to do.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3720
  • An original TARfly
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #110 on: March 11, 2020, 06:28:18 PM »
In the last three days, it has gotten notably more serious day by day. Many major universities are shifting their classes online, and asking students to not return to campuses for the remainder of the academic semester or quarter. Increasingly, live audiences are being omitted at taping of game shows and talk shows in the US. More scripted productions are being suspended. The state department is now considering raising travel advisories to all of Europe to level 3, effectively barring all unnecessary travel to and from the continent with the US.
I did see a item that the physician who officially handles medical care for members of the US Congress briefed one of the House committees the other day and warned that at its peak the COVID19 coronavirus will mostly like infect between 75 to 150 million Americans, a statement that is consistent with other public health experts, but is being suppressed by federal authorities.

And no I wasnt surprised by the delay in filming the next two seasons of Survivor. Im not as optimistic as Jeff Probst about how long the delay will be; international travel will remain problematic, I suspect through the summer. (Just my honest opinion for now.

If you want to know more about how disruptive an global pandemic can be, look for information about the1918-1919 influenza pandemic.
« Last Edit: March 11, 2020, 09:23:56 PM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2924
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #111 on: March 11, 2020, 08:38:46 PM »
There's news flowing that the US is in the works of following Italy's footsteps and doing a sanctioned shutdown. And we all know the two-week self-quarantine procedures is in effect for travelers to China, which teams may have had to do for connection flights had they been still on the course. WRP made it out of this thunderstorm perfectly timed. Internet hugs all around and an extra set of hugs for WRP for keeping the racers and crew safe before the COVID-19 chaos escalated to this point. This will definitely be our biggest battle of the elements yet. I don't see this case slowing down until there is a true antipathogen developed from the samples they've been getting from the ill.

Also, US citizens who haven't thought about it, a reminder to start investing a couple days before the social isolation screen is lifted.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3720
  • An original TARfly
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #112 on: March 11, 2020, 09:31:55 PM »
Since earlier this afternoon, the NBA has suspended the rest of ite season after a player tested positive for COVID19 coronavirus. Tom Hanks reported that he and his wife have tested positive as well. Public schools systems in Florida have closed due to teachers testing positive as well, and the NCAA mens basketball tournament will proceed without any spectators and with limited contact between players, coaches,and the media. The point here is that COVID19 is highly contagious.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 74
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 12:20:59 PM »
The past two weeks have only confirmed the fact that they absolutely made the right call.
Logged

Offline Racegroupie79

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 01:56:44 PM »
With the traditional 3 week filming schedule, season 33 would probably be wrapping production this weekend if it hadn't been pulled. Given the expansion of issues sine the call was made, I think we can all agree it was the right call! Very unfortunate though.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51041
  • TAR Detective
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 03:06:49 PM »
Quote from: Racegroupie79 on Yesterday at 01:56:44 PM
With the traditional 3 week filming schedule, season 33 would probably be wrapping production this weekend if it hadn't been pulled. Given the expansion of issues sine the call was made, I think we can all agree it was the right call! Very unfortunate though.
Yes. As horrible as this is logistically, emotionally and financially, it was 100% the right thing to do for the safety of all involved in the race.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3720
  • An original TARfly
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 07:56:15 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 03:06:49 PM
Quote from: Racegroupie79 on Yesterday at 01:56:44 PM
With the traditional 3 week filming schedule, season 33 would probably be wrapping production this weekend if it hadn't been pulled. Given the expansion of issues sine the call was made, I think we can all agree it was the right call! Very unfortunate though.
Yes. As horrible as this is logistically, emotionally and financially, it was 100% the right thing to do for the safety of all involved in the race.
Let me add this to what Peach said. If you compare the global situation then with what it is now, its apparent that they never would have been able to finish filming as planned. Even a finish in LA would have been problematic. One thing they never would have been to control was the involvement of locals or visitors interacting with the Racers in different places around the globe since even if infected and were in the incubation period before symptoms appeared, locals wouldnt have know and could transmit the coronavirus.

Take Tom Hanks and his wife traveling in Australia when he was diagnosed. Even if Australian authorities are correct that they were exposed to the coronavirus in the US before traveling, that still meant an unknown number were exposed to the coronavirus while they travelled. Thats the sort of thing that cant be control, and one reason why a temporary suspension was critical.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline ghostbusted

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 39
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #117 on: Yesterday at 10:57:40 PM »
I don't recall if this has been posted but here is a link to an interesting Covid-19 map.
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6

It is from Johns Hopkins University so no reason to doubt credibility except they awarded me two degrees. :-)
Logged

Offline Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2153
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #118 on: Today at 09:58:33 AM »
Quote from: ghostbusted on Yesterday at 10:57:40 PM
I don't recall if this has been posted but here is a link to an interesting Covid-19 map.
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6

It is from Johns Hopkins University so no reason to doubt credibility except they awarded me two degrees. :-)

That's the map I've been following. It's been good, though in the US as numbers climbed, they stopped posting the exact location of each case and just have info for each state. Two days ago I said there were 8 or 9 states with no cases. This morning it's just Idaho, Alabama and Alaska. Most likely there are cases there too, but with limited testing available, it's hard to confirm cases. We had one case in my town that was finally confirmed after about 10 days and another that was initially said to not be the virus, but now he's got the symptoms. It's unclear because the testing hasn't been finished yet. Just yesterday in my office, we had 2 people (out of about a dozen here) leave early as a precaution because they were feeling a little sick. It's probably not the virus but it's still alarming.
Logged

Online HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 98
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #119 on: Today at 10:36:43 AM »
The state of Ohio officials are estimating that there could be as many as 100,000 cases in the state all untested.  At this time there are only 1000 test kits available.  I have believed for a long time that there are carriers of the virus out there that don't know it and that is what will make things worse.

Ohio had revoked all tickets to the high school tournaments for various sports with limited spectators.  They have now shut them all down and all K-12 schools will be closed for 3 weeks starting Mar 17.  March Madness shut down also affects Ohio in 2 locations... play in games in Dayton and a regular round in Cleveland.  Mid American Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments are no longer being held.  These games and the March Madness are all played in the same venue where the Cleveland Cavaliers play and the Utah Jazz had played there in the past 10 days before these decisions were made.

This is a far reaching virus and I think it is the right decision for everything that is going on.

And you know it is bad when Disney closes down.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 