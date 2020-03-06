« previous next »
« Reply #100 on: March 06, 2020, 10:40:46 PM »
 :welcome: Canada and Australia can never cancel filming Tar... They will neva..Canada is in Canada alone and Australia goes to few countries...its just another excuse for CBS to give Tar a hard time..There is no corona in Argentina..South America has few cases.. Africa has practically none...turkey has none,Those are six legs...hahaha...but
I love that CBS renewed tar for 33 ..wasnt expecting it
« Reply #101 on: March 06, 2020, 11:41:23 PM »
Argentina has 8 cases of coronavirus, though. About Turkey, several people were infected with it after transiting thru Istanbul to their destination, but hardly any confirmed cases in Turkey.
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

« Reply #102 on: March 07, 2020, 12:35:23 AM »
I still believe that people are too hysterical about the virus, but now iam go for it, since they close school for a month, you know what thats mean? thats a whole month of playstation fun time
Maybe just maybe, they finally get rid this stupid thing called school for good
i think this will get worse, i mean the hysterical, after that pompeo interview at cnbc, cdc will step up, airport will be tighten up, iam not surprise if S33 will cancelled and maybe we will not see TARUS for sometime
« Reply #103 on: March 07, 2020, 04:41:22 AM »
The national authorities everywhere are trying to prevent transmission of the coronavirus and isolate cases. The problem is public health authorities havre not yet caught up to where he coronavirus has spread, and one of the few tools they have is to avoid having people gather in places. It only takes one person with mild or no visible symptoms in a crowd to expose them to the illness, and I still havent heard anything to suggest what the incubation period is from exposure to the first visible signs of symptoms. The other is there isnt a clear method of treatment or a vaccine to use as treatment.

Simply because you dont see people with symptoms yet doesnt mean you wont.

Go back 60 years and look at what had to be done to confront a polio pandemic in the 1950s, and it was Doctor Jonas Salk who successfully developed a vaccine. It took three or four years to have the vaccine widely available to administer. These days it all but considered eradicated. Smallpox was finally eradicated about two decades ago, and that took about 40 years. In other words, there is a general road map for these things, but because the disease varies each time, the specifics vary as well. This coronavirus has a higher capacity to be transmitted because it can manifests symptoms in a mild form, so people dont realize its the coronavirus and act as carriers of the coronavirus.
« Reply #104 on: March 07, 2020, 11:15:05 AM »
Guys...my patience for IGNORANT and RIDICULOUS posts about the coronavirus is getting thin.

If you are NOT educated about the virus I suggest you read up. This is serious business and needs ALL of us to be educated and prepared.  Ridiculous posts will be deleted henceforth or MADE FUN OF.

So unless you have something helpful or intelligent to say...do not post your nonsense here.

HUGE Thank You to the Schnauzers for all the excellent info!
« Reply #105 on: March 07, 2020, 06:41:22 PM »
Could they revert to an American-only route like the Family Edition? Or create a spin off series with slightly different rules and set only in USA?

I proposed an idea once of a cheap spinoff if they only wanted one full season per year:
- It is set up similar to Fear Factor where you have different contestants and a winner each episode.
- There could also be different themes each episode (eg newlyweds, families of 4, Teams of 3, seniors, models, celebrities, athletes, blind dating, strangers, families with Gaghan Family aged kids etc).
- Each episode is set in a different city, so episode 1 is around Los Angeles, Episode 2 is around New Orleans, Episode 3 is around Miami, episode 4 is around New York City etc Each episode has 4 teams and one winner.
- Starting line and finish line in same city, roughly 4 challenges in the episode (1 detour, 1 road block, 2 regular challenges). Teams drive themselves everywhere so navigation is a big thing or they can take local trains and buses. Challenges should also suit the theme, so an athletes episode would have very physical challenges, a blind date theme would probably best be in Las Vegas, a family with kids theme would probably best be in Orlando etc
- As spoilers are not a big concern, they could use bigger and bolder locations. So the Los Angeles leg could start at the Santa Monica Pier, ride a bike to Venice Beach, hike behind the letters of the Hollywood sign, challenge at the Hollywood walk of Fame or Disneyland. Even for a culture shock they could visit poorer neighbourhoods like Skid Row or one of those gang infested ghetto neighbourhoods. In the New York leg they could go out to The Statue of Liberty and assemble a giant Statue of Liberty puzzle underneath the real statue.
- They could also do a Ninja Warrior style format where they have heats where each winner moves onto the semi finals and then grand final. The grand final could be a longer 2 hour route so possibly Chicago-New Orleans (with challenges/pit stops in St Louis, Nashville or Memphis).
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:27:06 PM »
Charity00, heres the answer. No. At this point, since the temporary suspension there have been confirmed or presumed cases of the coronavirus in a majority of US states, including the west coast, most of the Great Plains/Midwest, NewYork and Florida. With some degree of states of emergency declarations in many areas. The virus continues to spread and the ability to test definitely fo the coronavirus remains limited. It is still unknown what the incubation period is for the coronavirus and its not clear how long the illness takes its course with or without treatment or of the symptoms.
In fact a sitting US Senator voluntarily self quarantined himself once word came out that there were two persons who attended a partisan political conference at which both the president and Vice President attended.
Under such circumstances with the lack of up to date information, I think even those competition shows are going to be hard pressed to go into production out of a sense of abundant caution.
Im personally concerned about a pro swimming event being held literally across the street from me, and the potential of exposure given many elite swimmers participate, and three coronavirus cases were confirmed in a city not more than 100 miles from here yesterday. The key here right now is taking precautions to minimize the risk of transmission and exposure, and its going to get increasingly more difficult to do.
