« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 5110 times)

1 Member and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Avid

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 76
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:40:46 PM »
 :welcome: Canada and Australia can never cancel filming Tar... They will neva..Canada is in Canada alone and Australia goes to few countries...its just another excuse for CBS to give Tar a hard time..There is no corona in Argentina..South America has few cases.. Africa has practically none...turkey has none,Those are six legs...hahaha...but
I love that CBS renewed tar for 33 ..wasnt expecting it
« Last Edit: Today at 11:17:32 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Offline Lemontail

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 11:41:23 PM »
Argentina has 8 cases of coronavirus, though. About Turkey, several people were infected with it after transiting thru Istanbul to their destination, but hardly any confirmed cases in Turkey.
Logged
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • Lets make a baby
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:35:23 AM »
I still believe that people are too hysterical about the virus, but now iam go for it, since they close school for a month, you know what thats mean? thats a whole month of playstation fun time
Maybe just maybe, they finally get rid this stupid thing called school for good
i think this will get worse, i mean the hysterical, after that pompeo interview at cnbc, cdc will step up, airport will be tighten up, iam not surprise if S33 will cancelled and maybe we will not see TARUS for sometime
« Last Edit: Today at 11:16:26 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged
Oh stop it probst

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3715
  • An original TARfly
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #103 on: Today at 04:41:22 AM »
The national authorities everywhere are trying to prevent transmission of the coronavirus and isolate cases. The problem is public health authorities havre not yet caught up to where he coronavirus has spread, and one of the few tools they have is to avoid having people gather in places. It only takes one person with mild or no visible symptoms in a crowd to expose them to the illness, and I still havent heard anything to suggest what the incubation period is from exposure to the first visible signs of symptoms. The other is there isnt a clear method of treatment or a vaccine to use as treatment.

Simply because you dont see people with symptoms yet doesnt mean you wont.

Go back 60 years and look at what had to be done to confront a polio pandemic in the 1950s, and it was Doctor Jonas Salk who successfully developed a vaccine. It took three or four years to have the vaccine widely available to administer. These days it all but considered eradicated. Smallpox was finally eradicated about two decades ago, and that took about 40 years. In other words, there is a general road map for these things, but because the disease varies each time, the specifics vary as well. This coronavirus has a higher capacity to be transmitted because it can manifests symptoms in a mild form, so people dont realize its the coronavirus and act as carriers of the coronavirus.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51027
  • TAR Detective
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #104 on: Today at 11:15:05 AM »
Guys...my patience for IGNORANT and RIDICULOUS posts about the coronavirus is getting thin.

If you are NOT educated about the virus I suggest you read up. This is serious business and needs ALL of us to be educated and prepared.  Ridiculous posts will be deleted henceforth or MADE FUN OF.

So unless you have something helpful or intelligent to say...do not post your nonsense here.

HUGE Thank You to the Schnauzers for all the excellent info!
« Last Edit: Today at 11:40:19 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 