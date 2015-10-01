The national authorities everywhere are trying to prevent transmission of the coronavirus and isolate cases. The problem is public health authorities havre not yet caught up to where he coronavirus has spread, and one of the few tools they have is to avoid having people gather in places. It only takes one person with mild or no visible symptoms in a crowd to expose them to the illness, and I still havent heard anything to suggest what the incubation period is from exposure to the first visible signs of symptoms. The other is there isnt a clear method of treatment or a vaccine to use as treatment.



Simply because you dont see people with symptoms yet doesnt mean you wont.



Go back 60 years and look at what had to be done to confront a polio pandemic in the 1950s, and it was Doctor Jonas Salk who successfully developed a vaccine. It took three or four years to have the vaccine widely available to administer. These days it all but considered eradicated. Smallpox was finally eradicated about two decades ago, and that took about 40 years. In other words, there is a general road map for these things, but because the disease varies each time, the specifics vary as well. This coronavirus has a higher capacity to be transmitted because it can manifests symptoms in a mild form, so people dont realize its the coronavirus and act as carriers of the coronavirus.