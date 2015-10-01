« previous next »
Quote from: Race2020FAN on Yesterday at 01:37:12 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on February 28, 2020, 05:14:06 AM
Hoping that all of us devoted TAR FANS will give CBS, WRP, PRODUCTION. CREW, and CAST  all of our love and support during this difficult time.

Until we have time to see what this means for TAR Season 33, RFF will be doing everything possible to support our Amazing Race Family.

For now, this means that our Discussions of the Race. The Route and Tasks, and MOST important our Beloved Contestants have all been moved to a safe place.

We will have to see how this unfolds...but as always, our first responsibility is to be sure that none of our Contestant reveals and discussions would interfere with a chance to resume the race at some point.

This event is  heartbreaking for all of our TAR 33 Family, and RFF will do whatever we can to support our TAR FAMILY during this time.

Thank you all for understanding. I know all of you here love TAR with a passion, and will join us in fully supporting everyone involved with TAR 33.

Love you all!
Does this mean any spoiler information discovered before the race was suspended, assuming there was some, has been hidden or removed in hopes of it not spoiling/preventing the hopeful continuation of TAR 33 in the future? Thats what I take it to mean, which makes sense, just trying to clarify for my own curiosity. Sorry if this comes across as a stupid question.

There are NO "stupid" questions here. :kuss:

Yes. Sadly in order to protect the contestants, the route, and mostly just our beloved TAR's future we took the extraordinary step of removing what we had so far.
Its pretty much a continuation of our policy of not revealing any cast before they are actually underway with no social media access. Not revealing future race destinations until they are actually on location to avoid any possible interference. And not revealing the final outcome to avoid affecting the show.

This is a unique situation. None of us know what the outcome may be. So we are being careful. And especially careful to not chance risking any contestant's chances.

And for those of us who LOVE the "detective" work... and count the days until TAR is coming back...it is a horrible let down. Huge credit to the whole RFF team for supporting this.

But welcome anyway! Explore the previous season spoilers, check out the TAR game thread, and join in all the "not TAR" discussions.

FWIW, I have no doubt that TAR will be back...and when they are...so are we. :tup:
Georgiapeach,

That makes perfect sense. Thank you for sharing your love for TAR.
 :welcome: Canada and Australia can never cancel filming Tar... They will neva..Canada is in Canada alone and Australia goes to few countries...its just another excuse for CBS to give Tar a hard time..There is no corona in Argentina..South America has few cases.. Africa has practically none...turkey has none,Those are six legs...hahaha...but I love that CBS renewed tar for 33 ..wasnt expecting it
Argentina has 8 cases of coronavirus, though. About Turkey, several people were infected with it after transiting thru Istanbul to their destination, but hardly any confirmed cases in Turkey.
I still believe that people are too hysterical about the virus, but now iam go for it, since they close school for a month, you know what thats mean? thats a whole month of playstation fun time
Maybe just maybe, they finally get rid this stupid thing called school for good
i think this will get worse, i mean the hysterical, after that pompeo interview at cnbc, cdc will step up, airport will be tighten up, iam not surprise if S33 will cancelled and maybe we will not see TARUS for sometime
