At this time we just do NOT know.
IMO:
The FIRST thing is the safety and health of our racers, production, and crew.
The SECOND thing is the status of the coronavirus. Could it worsen? Disappear? We just do NOT know at this time so it is impossible to make decisions now.
Once more information is obtained, once the virus status stabilizes or does NOT.. . more educated decisions could be made.
So sure speculate away. But be aware that NO ONE knows what will happen at this time and I feel it is unlikely we will have any decisions before summer. At the earliest. JMO