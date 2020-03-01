« previous next »
DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 CANCELLATION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #75 on: March 01, 2020, 07:29:03 AM
Idk why anyone thinks it's getting cancelled. It's super cheap to make, has a devoted fanbase, and makes a really consistent ace in the hole as a replacement when something gets canned. If anything this is just indicative of why CBS is insistent on having a completed season to sit on at all times.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 CANCELLATION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #76 on: March 01, 2020, 07:50:55 AM
Quote from: cerealking on March 01, 2020, 07:29:03 AM
Idk why anyone thinks it's getting cancelled. It's super cheap to make, has a devoted fanbase, and makes a really consistent ace in the hole as a replacement when something gets canned. If anything this is just indicative of why CBS is insistent on having a completed season to sit on at all times.

Isn't it the most expensive reality show to make, given the plane tickets and setting up before that?

But yes, it has a dedicated enough fanbase to ensure that TAR stands ready to take over the timeslot of any crappy underperforming CBS show.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 CANCELLATION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #77 on: March 01, 2020, 09:44:36 AM
Quote from: Genius on March 01, 2020, 07:50:55 AM
Quote from: cerealking on March 01, 2020, 07:29:03 AM
Idk why anyone thinks it's getting cancelled. It's super cheap to make, has a devoted fanbase, and makes a really consistent ace in the hole as a replacement when something gets canned. If anything this is just indicative of why CBS is insistent on having a completed season to sit on at all times.

Isn't it the most expensive reality show to make, given the plane tickets and setting up before that?

But yes, it has a dedicated enough fanbase to ensure that TAR stands ready to take over the timeslot of any crappy underperforming CBS show.

A one way ticket to London from the USA costs usually around £1000, with all crew and contestants that costs probably around £50,000. Thats one out of the many flights they'll take, add that to costs of renting places, hiring people to be in tasks, filming permits, paying employees, sequester that's gotta be so expensive.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 CANCELLATION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #78 on: March 01, 2020, 12:20:41 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on March 01, 2020, 12:44:55 AM
I only have been watching live since Season 26 however I have since almost every season. Is it just me, or is anyone else very scare. Do you guys think CBS will put off Amazing Race, then one day they will announce the show is cancelled because we all know Amazing Race is in the bottom tier of CBS shows in CBS' eyes. Anyone that has watched the show for over 10 years tell me if you think.
I don't think this will occur. Last season and 30 retained a good amount of viewers despite the ratings dropping over the course of the show after the HD transition. They just treat the scheduling for the show badly and shelve it like their archived holiday specials until they can fill in an early canceled sitcom's spot. I see Big Brother having more of a chance getting shut down and replaced by Love Island since they have a very similar scheduling format and people have been talking about the decline of the show since the public started ridiculing it for its uncontrollable ethnic and race-related controversies and optics, not to mention Julie is the former head of CBS' wife and she's insistent on the Moonves power stance. I believe the new executives will stop tolerating that show more than lose faith in TAR being a network staple.

TAR survived the decline of travel interest in the aftermath of 9/11. If I remember correctly from a previous discussion on here, TAR15 I believe filmed during the outbreak of the H1N1 swine flu. Once the virus is contained and treated, we're in the clear and hopefully ready for production whatever that may entail (same cast and return to normalcy, or a complete reset).
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 CANCELLATION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #79 on: March 01, 2020, 01:54:21 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on March 01, 2020, 12:20:41 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on March 01, 2020, 12:44:55 AM
I only have been watching live since Season 26 however I have since almost every season. Is it just me, or is anyone else very scare. Do you guys think CBS will put off Amazing Race, then one day they will announce the show is cancelled because we all know Amazing Race is in the bottom tier of CBS shows in CBS' eyes. Anyone that has watched the show for over 10 years tell me if you think.
I don't think this will occur. Last season and 30 retained a good amount of viewers despite the ratings dropping over the course of the show after the HD transition. They just treat the scheduling for the show badly and shelve it like their archived holiday specials until they can fill in an early canceled sitcom's spot. I see Big Brother having more of a chance getting shut down and replaced by Love Island since they have a very similar scheduling format and people have been talking about the decline of the show since the public started ridiculing it for its uncontrollable ethnic and race-related controversies and optics, not to mention Julie is the former head of CBS' wife and she's insistent on the Moonves power stance. I believe the new executives will stop tolerating that show more than lose faith in TAR being a network staple.

TAR survived the decline of travel interest in the aftermath of 9/11. If I remember correctly from a previous discussion on here, TAR15 I believe filmed during the outbreak of the H1N1 swine flu. Once the virus is contained and treated, we're in the clear and hopefully ready for production whatever that may entail (same cast and return to normalcy, or a complete reset).

Big Brother more than triples Love Island's ratings still
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #80 on: March 01, 2020, 07:32:57 PM
I dont imagine they even pay for plane tickets anymore, they have to have a crazy amount of miles. Even then plane tickets are small potatoes for what theyd be paying for actors and writers.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #81 on: March 01, 2020, 07:52:16 PM
Quote from: cerealking on March 01, 2020, 07:32:57 PM
I dont imagine they even pay for plane tickets anymore, they have to have a crazy amount of miles. Even then plane tickets are small potatoes for what theyd be paying for actors and writers.
Yeah, Im pretty sure TAR is cheaper than a scripted show but the most expensive CBS reality show
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #82 on: March 02, 2020, 07:59:31 AM
Quote from: Malcooolm on March 01, 2020, 07:52:16 PM
Quote from: cerealking on March 01, 2020, 07:32:57 PM
I dont imagine they even pay for plane tickets anymore, they have to have a crazy amount of miles. Even then plane tickets are small potatoes for what theyd be paying for actors and writers.
Yeah, Im pretty sure TAR is cheaper than a scripted show but the most expensive CBS reality show
Plus they only do probably four long haul flights a season and one of those is at the end when they are down to three teams.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #83 on: March 02, 2020, 09:03:55 AM
Wishing nothing but the best for WRP. This season frankly looked amazing from the spoilers we did get, with one of the most diverse casts to ever hit a modern CBS Reality TV season.

Hoping that the world gets better and we can somehow resume the Race with the remaining teams at the point they got hiatused in.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #84 on: March 02, 2020, 02:10:12 PM
Is that the most media Tar has got..
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #85 on: March 02, 2020, 02:11:04 PM
Quote from: Avid on March 02, 2020, 02:10:12 PM
Is that the most media Tar has got..

Pretty sure it is in a long time.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #86 on: March 02, 2020, 02:13:06 PM
Probably since the Vietnam controversy.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #87 on: March 02, 2020, 02:23:25 PM
For the cast, it must be really tough now to be unable to talk about what has happened...i wonder if something else (not found by us) will leak in a matter of time...
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #88 on: March 03, 2020, 08:02:33 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on March 02, 2020, 02:13:06 PM
Probably since the Vietnam controversy.
Since Claire's watermelon launch probably. :lol3: The media sites have been churning and spitting out the indefinite suspension of the Race on some huge sites like E! News, Complex, New York Post, and Time. Not just dramatic political sites and Fox.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #89 on: March 03, 2020, 01:24:17 PM
Health Minister has confirmed the first case in Argentina. It's from a 43 years old man who was visiting the north of Italy and returned to Buenos Aires on Sunday morning. Mid day he started to develop symptoms and rushed to a clinic where he was isolated and tested for the virus, with a positive result.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #90 on: March 03, 2020, 02:44:28 PM
Do they make them sign pre & post race NDAs or one all encompassing one?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #91 on: March 03, 2020, 08:18:06 PM
Them cancelling makes sense...but Latin America and Africa have zero cases and i could see them do 4 legs...was tar 33 only for Europe.. Producers pliz let's...... Race :ghug: :carryon: :dick
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #92 on: March 03, 2020, 09:23:37 PM
Quote from: Avid on March 03, 2020, 08:18:06 PM
Them cancelling makes sense...but Latin America and Africa have zero cases and i could see them do 4 legs...was tar 33 only for Europe.. Producers pliz let's...... Race :ghug: :carryon: :dick

Um, Argentina and Ecuador counts as Latin America. There's Egypt, Senegal, and Algeria in Africa too...
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 02:28:24 AM
Wait how many legs before they cancel it?
they still can show it to us, and then we got cbs black screen like they did with that dan thing on survivor
and then they can show us all kind of funny, goofy and secret scenes that should not make into final edit, for the rest of the seasons, that way we still can enjoy S33, also its appreciation for the cast and crews and reminder for how that damned virus disrupt our live
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 02:58:04 AM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on Yesterday at 02:28:24 AM
Wait how many legs before they cancel it?
they still can show it to us, and then we got cbs black screen like they did with that dan thing on survivor
and then they can show us all kind of funny, goofy and secret scenes that should not make into final edit, for the rest of the seasons, that way we still can enjoy S33, also its appreciation for the cast and crews and reminder for how that damned virus disrupt our live

3 legs, and no, it wasn't cancelled, just suspended. Might as well have a domestic route, but I'm unsure as Washington (state) has a risk.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:51:29 AM
At this time we just do NOT know. 

IMO:

The FIRST thing is the safety and health of our racers, production, and crew.
The SECOND thing is the status of the coronavirus. Could it worsen? Disappear? We just do NOT know at this time so it is impossible to make decisions now.

Once more information is obtained, once the virus status stabilizes or does NOT.. . more educated decisions could be made.

So sure speculate away. But be aware that NO ONE knows what will happen at this time and I feel it is unlikely we will have any decisions before summer. At the earliest. JMO
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 04:40:04 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:51:29 AM
At this time we just do NOT know. 

IMO:

The FIRST thing is the safety and health of our racers, production, and crew.
The SECOND thing is the status of the coronavirus. Could it worsen? Disappear? We just do NOT know at this time so it is impossible to make decisions now.

Once more information is obtained, once the virus status stabilizes or does NOT.. . more educated decisions could be made.

So sure speculate away. But be aware that NO ONE knows what will happen at this time and I feel it is unlikely we will have any decisions before summer. At the earliest. JMO

Do you think amazing race Canada will film ?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 05:35:21 PM
Quote from: Jetsrule128 on Yesterday at 04:40:04 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:51:29 AM
At this time we just do NOT know. 

IMO:

The FIRST thing is the safety and health of our racers, production, and crew.
The SECOND thing is the status of the coronavirus. Could it worsen? Disappear? We just do NOT know at this time so it is impossible to make decisions now.

Once more information is obtained, once the virus status stabilizes or does NOT.. . more educated decisions could be made.

So sure speculate away. But be aware that NO ONE knows what will happen at this time and I feel it is unlikely we will have any decisions before summer. At the earliest. JMO

Do you think amazing race Canada will film ?

I think it's too early to answer. The suspension of TAR33 due to Covid-19 is a warning for others internationals TAR. This is why we must wait before any TAR will be on production.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #98 on: Today at 05:04:59 AM
I think we all need to wait and see. Things are still in the learning stage about this and no one fully knows what is coming.

But yes...if things worsen I think a hold on filming could be  very likely.
