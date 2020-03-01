I only have been watching live since Season 26 however I have since almost every season. Is it just me, or is anyone else very scare. Do you guys think CBS will put off Amazing Race, then one day they will announce the show is cancelled because we all know Amazing Race is in the bottom tier of CBS shows in CBS' eyes. Anyone that has watched the show for over 10 years tell me if you think.



I don't think this will occur. Last season and 30 retained a good amount of viewers despite the ratings dropping over the course of the show after the HD transition. They just treat the scheduling for the show badly and shelve it like their archived holiday specials until they can fill in an early canceled sitcom's spot. I see Big Brother having more of a chance getting shut down and replaced by Love Island since they have a very similar scheduling format and people have been talking about the decline of the show since the public started ridiculing it for its uncontrollable ethnic and race-related controversies and optics, not to mention Julie is the former head of CBS' wife and she's insistent on the Moonves power stance. I believe the new executives will stop tolerating that show more than lose faith in TAR being a network staple.TAR survived the decline of travel interest in the aftermath of 9/11. If I remember correctly from a previous discussion on here, TAR15 I believe filmed during the outbreak of the H1N1 swine flu. Once the virus is contained and treated, we're in the clear and hopefully ready for production whatever that may entail (same cast and return to normalcy, or a complete reset).