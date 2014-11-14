« previous next »
DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

cerealking

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 CANCELLATION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #75 on: Today at 07:29:03 AM
Idk why anyone thinks it's getting cancelled. It's super cheap to make, has a devoted fanbase, and makes a really consistent ace in the hole as a replacement when something gets canned. If anything this is just indicative of why CBS is insistent on having a completed season to sit on at all times.
Genius

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 CANCELLATION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #76 on: Today at 07:50:55 AM
Quote from: cerealking on Today at 07:29:03 AM
Idk why anyone thinks it's getting cancelled. It's super cheap to make, has a devoted fanbase, and makes a really consistent ace in the hole as a replacement when something gets canned. If anything this is just indicative of why CBS is insistent on having a completed season to sit on at all times.

Isn't it the most expensive reality show to make, given the plane tickets and setting up before that?

But yes, it has a dedicated enough fanbase to ensure that TAR stands ready to take over the timeslot of any crappy underperforming CBS show.
BritishTARFan

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 CANCELLATION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #77 on: Today at 09:44:36 AM
Quote from: Genius on Today at 07:50:55 AM
Quote from: cerealking on Today at 07:29:03 AM
Idk why anyone thinks it's getting cancelled. It's super cheap to make, has a devoted fanbase, and makes a really consistent ace in the hole as a replacement when something gets canned. If anything this is just indicative of why CBS is insistent on having a completed season to sit on at all times.

Isn't it the most expensive reality show to make, given the plane tickets and setting up before that?

But yes, it has a dedicated enough fanbase to ensure that TAR stands ready to take over the timeslot of any crappy underperforming CBS show.

A one way ticket to London from the USA costs usually around £1000, with all crew and contestants that costs probably around £50,000. Thats one out of the many flights they'll take, add that to costs of renting places, hiring people to be in tasks, filming permits, paying employees, sequester that's gotta be so expensive.
RachelLeVega

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 CANCELLATION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #78 on: Today at 12:20:41 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on Today at 12:44:55 AM
LandonM170 on Today at 12:44:55 AM
I only have been watching live since Season 26 however I have since almost every season. Is it just me, or is anyone else very scare. Do you guys think CBS will put off Amazing Race, then one day they will announce the show is cancelled because we all know Amazing Race is in the bottom tier of CBS shows in CBS' eyes. Anyone that has watched the show for over 10 years tell me if you think.
I don't think this will occur. Last season and 30 retained a good amount of viewers despite the ratings dropping over the course of the show after the HD transition. They just treat the scheduling for the show badly and shelve it like their archived holiday specials until they can fill in an early canceled sitcom's spot. I see Big Brother having more of a chance getting shut down and replaced by Love Island since they have a very similar scheduling format and people have been talking about the decline of the show since the public started ridiculing it for its uncontrollable ethnic and race-related controversies and optics, not to mention Julie is the former head of CBS' wife and she's insistent on the Moonves power stance. I believe the new executives will stop tolerating that show more than lose faith in TAR being a network staple.

TAR survived the decline of travel interest in the aftermath of 9/11. If I remember correctly from a previous discussion on here, TAR15 I believe filmed during the outbreak of the H1N1 swine flu. Once the virus is contained and treated, we're in the clear and hopefully ready for production whatever that may entail (same cast and return to normalcy, or a complete reset).
jb542

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 CANCELLATION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #79 on: Today at 01:54:21 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 12:20:41 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on Today at 12:44:55 AM
I only have been watching live since Season 26 however I have since almost every season. Is it just me, or is anyone else very scare. Do you guys think CBS will put off Amazing Race, then one day they will announce the show is cancelled because we all know Amazing Race is in the bottom tier of CBS shows in CBS' eyes. Anyone that has watched the show for over 10 years tell me if you think.
I don't think this will occur. Last season and 30 retained a good amount of viewers despite the ratings dropping over the course of the show after the HD transition. They just treat the scheduling for the show badly and shelve it like their archived holiday specials until they can fill in an early canceled sitcom's spot. I see Big Brother having more of a chance getting shut down and replaced by Love Island since they have a very similar scheduling format and people have been talking about the decline of the show since the public started ridiculing it for its uncontrollable ethnic and race-related controversies and optics, not to mention Julie is the former head of CBS' wife and she's insistent on the Moonves power stance. I believe the new executives will stop tolerating that show more than lose faith in TAR being a network staple.

TAR survived the decline of travel interest in the aftermath of 9/11. If I remember correctly from a previous discussion on here, TAR15 I believe filmed during the outbreak of the H1N1 swine flu. Once the virus is contained and treated, we're in the clear and hopefully ready for production whatever that may entail (same cast and return to normalcy, or a complete reset).

Big Brother more than triples Love Island's ratings still
cerealking

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #80 on: Today at 07:32:57 PM
I dont imagine they even pay for plane tickets anymore, they have to have a crazy amount of miles. Even then plane tickets are small potatoes for what theyd be paying for actors and writers.
Malcooolm

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #81 on: Today at 07:52:16 PM
Quote from: cerealking on Today at 07:32:57 PM
cerealking on Today at 07:32:57 PM
I dont imagine they even pay for plane tickets anymore, they have to have a crazy amount of miles. Even then plane tickets are small potatoes for what theyd be paying for actors and writers.
Yeah, Im pretty sure TAR is cheaper than a scripted show but the most expensive CBS reality show
