S40: Ep 4: "I Like Revenge" (3/4)

RealityFreakWill

S40: Ep 4: "I Like Revenge" (3/4)
on: February 22, 2020, 12:27:28 PM
Survivor - I Like Revenge (Sneak Peek 1)

Castaways are on the edge of breaking down when faced with a grueling opportunity at the Edge of Extinction. Also, SURVIVOR veterans begin to target each other, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GIktI1_ZATs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GIktI1_ZATs</a>
RealityFreakWill

Re: S40: Ep 4: "I Like Revenge" (3/4)
Reply #1 on: February 28, 2020, 04:30:11 PM
Survivor - I Like Revenge (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JVC0gMW-Ad4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JVC0gMW-Ad4</a>
Jobby

Re: S40: Ep 4: "I Like Revenge" (3/4)
Reply #2 on: Today at 03:28:07 AM
I am so glad Sele didnt go to tribal because I know Parv will be dead (wo)man walking.

Expected Tyson to leave, but the combo of Sarah, Sandra, Tony needs to bans together and they need Kim!

I dont expect Kim to be going anywhere because shes literally the swing vote all of a sudden. Shes not vicious, she keeps her mouth shut etc. But tribe swaps are happening omg.

I am expecting a lot of people to be in trouble. But my prediction is that an old school will go home, because they are always seen as a threat.
