Two Australian Survivor contestants have taken to social media to comment on a Survivor auction last night, suggesting editing has changed what actually took place.Last night viewers saw Phoebe bid $500 for an undisclosed item, which was 1/4 of her tribes $2000 fund.When a scroll was revealed it explained she could feast upon every other item offered to contestants. As the auction progressed an elated Phoebe, joined by AK as her dinner guest, were devouring pizza, burritos, avo & toast, parma, margaritas and beer
others went starving.But on Twitter she commented on the editing, suggesting it was actually Moana who bid $500 first and she simply matched the bid. Another contestant, Shonnee backed her up her claim.The claims suggest the broadcast version was structured to depict her as the villain of the scene, without the context of Moanas earlier bid.Welcome to Reality TV.10 has been contacted for comment.
It's one of our favourite recurring Australian Survivor traditions, but Jonathan LaPaglia OBVIOUSLY had a twist in store.This year, the castaways would bid on items as individuals -- as usual -- but they would be working from a kitty of $2,000 to be shared across their tribe.Castaways could bid against their own tribemates, but ultimately the individual prize would be paid for by the whole tribe."No sharing, unless I say so," JLP said with a smirk.With maximum bids for items set at $500, it was time for things to get very interesting.And it didn't take long as the very first item up for bid was a mystery scroll.Fresh from Tuesday night's hectic fire challenge tribal council where Lydia and Phoebe were essentially voted out of their tribes and into the sudden death match, Phebs was out for revenge.Seeing the auction as the perfect way to stretch her legs down retribution avenue, Phoebe upped the bids pretty quickly hitting the $500 limit, much to the chagrin of her tribe.While it wasn't an idol clue which she could definitely use after voting behind the back of the Golden God and being in Moana's crosshairs, the scroll gave Phoebe and one lucky member of Vakama a seat at the best table in the house.Picking AK, the pair got to enjoy a taste of every. single. item that was bid on, meaning they were dining like kings and queens that afternoon."You all voted me out, so I'm going to enjoy the sh*t out of this," she told a very sour collection of Mokutan faces.But she couldn't feel the daggers being stared at her over the sound of the clattering plates and cutlery JLP was rushing over to the table with every item.Following the scroll, Harry picked up some delicious avo toast, Mat nabbed a huge T-bone steak with mushroom sauce and a mountain of mashed potatoes and John bid on a mystery covered item which turned out to be a Margherita pizza.All of which were also delivered to a very, very happy looking Phoebe and AK.Between the pizza and the potato mountain, Nick also scored a video message from home which sent emotions into overdrive, but that wasn't the only heartbreaking moment of the day.As parmigiana-loving John was chowing down on some delicious cheesy pizza, JLP revealed the next item: a Mexican parmi -- complete with a pint of beer.An apoplectic John chucked a corner of crust at the host in fury, he then put his hand up to bid against his own tribemate Locky, which really set Vakama on-edge. Though he was mostly only joking (though he did still put a legitimate bid in), the stunning pub feed ultimately went to Lee.Locky was the last of the castaways to get a treat, winning the bid for beef burritos complete with sour cream, salsa, guac and an ice-cold margarita.In an auction already jam-packed with drama, JLP snuck a cheeky taste of Phoebe and AK's cocktail.But the margarita rim wasn't the saltiest thing at the auction. Watching Phoebe lap up her meals and spill the tea with AK, Moana was fuming her plan to snuff Phebs' torch went awry."Watching Phoebe eat was quite literally watching her have her last supper," Mo later said."She was smiling, I was smiling on the inside... she's just digging her own hole and she's showing people her true colours," she continued, adding, "Phoebe acting like a hooligan is perfect for me."Turns out revenge is a dish best served after avo toast, steak, burritos and pizza.
