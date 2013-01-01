Over at Mokuta, Phoebe is very annoyed that she was nearly eliminated last night! However, she is trying to be positive, knowing that she has managed to work her way out from the bottom before!
Phoebe states how David is very annoyed at her, because she leaked the plan of Nicks blindside! She wants to get David on her side, because she needs him for a numbers game!
David knows he needs Phoebe for his game plan, but he states that he doesnt want Phoebe for her game plan! David isnt sure if he believes anything Phoebe says anymore, due to her breaching his trust last night!
David feels in big trouble in the Mokuta Tribe! This is because Phoebe is being cozy with Nick, wants his head and Moana gave him false information about last nights vote!
I really feel like I could go home at the next Tribal Council