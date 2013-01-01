Mat states that last nights Tribal was epic! Mat was very surprised that Phoebe won the challenge and he is very glad that she went home! Lydia was gunning for Mat so he was glad to see the back of her!Mat still knows hes on the bottom of the tribe. He now needs to find some alliances in his new tribe, but he states how lucky he is that he has an idol!Mat would love to take down Locky! He states how his ego is getting out of control! Locky then states he played for Australias U-19 soccer team!Mat & John go to the water well and talk some strategy! They need to ally up, as they have no-one else left on the island! John has had to vote out two of old allies to save himself, so hes in a very bad position!Mat plants to use his idol to vote out Locky! He states how this game is only big enough for only one of himself or Locky!