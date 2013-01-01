« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!  (Read 182 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« on: Today at 12:22:18 AM »
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Australians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!

Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!

Also, if you are watching anything but the Network 10 feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread!
 
SO PLEASE *NO OUTCOMES* to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time! And NO FUTURE SPOILERS either!

Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

:party:
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:24:21 AM »
We should have another entertaining episode tonight! Why don't you join me in about two hours, for what is sure to be another very entertaining episode!

While we wait for the episode, here's tonight's episode synopsis!   :waves:

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1161
  • I Call Shade
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:27:28 AM »
Go pheobe shonee nick & matt

AND GIVE FLICK AIRTIME

SHE DIDN'T SAY ANTHING FOR ALMOST 8 EPISODES

WHERE IS FLICK?
Logged
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:34:58 AM »
Previously, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars!

The greatest players ever seen, have the taken the game to a whole new level!

But a cruel Tribe Swap leaft David on the bottom at Mokuta and Mat on the bottom of Vakama!

The last Immunity Challenge took everyone by surprise! They all fought hard to win, but Jacqui and Brooke were the last ones standing!

Vakamas majority alliance continued to support Shonees plan and Mat was doing everything he could to get Locky on his side!

At Mokuta, David was sure he had the number for a Nick blindside. But Phoebe didnt want Nick gone and Moana was planning a blindside of her own!

At Tribal Council, there was a twist! Moanas blindside worked to perfection... or so she thought!

17 are left. Who will be voted out tonight?
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:36:42 AM »
Its now Day 19 at Vakama! John had a massive pimple and he picked a massive pimple and his tribe went wild over it!

John is now by himself! All of his other allies have either been voted out or they are on Mokuta! John hopes he and Mat will make an alliance, because he thinks that Mat thinks the same as him!

Intro! <3
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:42:54 AM »
Mat states that last nights Tribal was epic! Mat was very surprised that Phoebe won the challenge and he is very glad that she went home! Lydia was gunning for Mat so he was glad to see the back of her!

Mat still knows hes on the bottom of the tribe. He now needs to find some alliances in his new tribe, but he states how lucky he is that he has an idol!

Mat would love to take down Locky! He states how his ego is getting out of control! Locky then states he played for Australias U-19 soccer team!  :funny:

Mat & John go to the water well and talk some strategy! They need to ally up, as they have no-one else left on the island! John has had to vote out two of old allies to save himself, so hes in a very bad position!

Mat plants to use his idol to vote out Locky! He states how this game is only big enough for only one of himself or Locky!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:46:58 AM »
Over at Mokuta, Phoebe is very annoyed that she was nearly eliminated last night! However, she is trying to be positive, knowing that she has managed to work her way out from the bottom before!

Phoebe states how David is very annoyed at her, because she leaked the plan of Nicks blindside! She wants to get David on her side, because she needs him for a numbers game! 

David knows he needs Phoebe for his game plan, but he states that he doesnt want Phoebe for her game plan! David isnt sure if he believes anything Phoebe says anymore, due to her breaching his trust last night!

David feels in big trouble in the Mokuta Tribe! This is because Phoebe is being cozy with Nick, wants his head and Moana gave him false information about last nights vote!

I really feel like I could go home at the next Tribal Council
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:50:20 AM »
Moana states that her blindside did work in theory, however, Phoebe managed to win the fire-crafting challenge and Moana had no idea that she could manage to pull that off!

Moana now knows that she needs to align herself with David! She believes that two of them could work well together, but David doesnt agree with her gameplay and calls Moana The Goddaughter!  :funny:

David doesnt trust Moana one bit, because he knows that he needs to work with her, because he is at the bottom of the tribe at the moment!

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:57:05 AM »
We are back!

Its time for a Survivor Auction! This is my personal favourite challenge! <3

Phoebe states it was uncomfortable to go back to a tribe that had voted her out!

David states how surprised he was about Mokutas gameplan last night!

John says that a few beers and a Mexican Parma would lift his spirits today!

Todays Survivor Auction has a twist! Tribe mates would bid as individuals, but each tribe only has a $2,000 limit. Tribe mates can be selfish or conservative with their money!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:02:52 AM »
No sharing of rewards unless JLP says so! The maximum bid amount is $500 and this auction can end at anytime!

The first item is a mystery scroll! Phoebe wins it with $500! The tribe is pissed that she spent $500! Phoebe has just won a special table, when she and other member from the other tribe will win every reward that is given out!

She chooses AK to join her at the special dining table!

The next item is avocado on toast! Harry wins it with $180! Phoebe & AK also win the reward!

The next item is a teabone steak, with mashed potato & a mushroom sauce! Mat wins it with $240. Phoebe & AK also win the reward!

The next item is a video message from home! Nick wins it with $340. Phoebe & AK also win the reward! Nick receives a special message from his wife & daughter!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:09:53 AM »
The next item will remain covered John wins the item with $320! John wins a large margarita pizza! Phoebe & AK also win the reward!

The next item is a Mexican parma and a beer! Lee wins the item with $460! Phoebe & AK also win the reward!

The next item is beef burritos with salsa, sour cream & guacamole with a glass of margarita on the side! Locky wins the items with $260! Phoebe & AK also win the reward!

The Auction is now officially over. I hope you got you wanted, because its time to grab your stuff and head back to camp!

Moana states how she couldnt stand Phoebes smugness during the Auction and that she is her next target!

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:17:30 AM »
We are back!

Vakama have arrived back at camp after the Survivor Auction and they are all remembering their time at the Auction!

John is on board with Mats idea to vote out Locky, because Locky is trying to vote him out in return!

AK goes straight to his alliance with Brooke & Locky and tells them everything that Phoebe told them at the Survivor Auction! Mat then turns up and manages to crash their party! AK then manages to change the topic at the second and then in a confessional, AK reveals that he was Mat out of the game, because he has an idol and has a strong social game!

Over at Mokuta, Moana is still very angry at Phoebe for spending $500 straight away. She states how it was selfish of her to do so!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:21:56 AM »
Moana is then letting Phoebe dig her own hole and Moana then wants to vote with David, to ensure her safety in the game!

David manages to sneak off from camp and then he manages to find a Hidden Immunity Idol! The Golden God has returned again!

David can now play a different game and he can now return to the top! He is now going to start causing havoc with his HII!

Commercials
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:29:15 AM »
We are back!

Its time for an Immunity Challenge!

David says the middle back at Mokuta tribe wasnt the greatest after the Auction!

Phoebe says the Survivor Auction was the greatest reward ever!

IMMUNITY CHALLENGE: In pairs, using only your feet, you will hold up a disk holding a bucket of water. If the water slips from your grip, the bucket of water will fall over your heads, meaning youre out of the challenge!

The last pair to stay dry wins Immunity for their tribe!

Mokuta decides to sit out Nick for this challenge!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:33:15 AM »
Just like that, Mat & Flick have dropped their bucket of water and they are out of the challenge!

10 minutes have passed in the challenge! All pairs seem to look like their going strong!

Harry and Locky cant hang in any locker and they are out of the challenge! Vakama only have 2 tribes left in the challenge and Mokuta have all four tribes left in the challenge!

Jacqui & Sharn manage to drop out of the challenge! Queen Jacqui states how being under the water was like being in a rip, this girl <3

John & AK cant hold it up any longer and they are out of the challenge! Vakama only has one pair left, while Mokuta has three pairs left!

30 minutes have elapsed in the challenge!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:38:26 AM »
40 minutes have passed! Tarzan is very struggling in this challenge right now! Lee is giving him lots of encouragement!

45 minutes have passed! Tarzan is hurting all over his body now!

50 minutes have passed! Tarzan has had enough and him & Lee drop out of the competition after 52 minutes!

Moana & Phoebe have dropped! Its now David & Zach v Shonee & Brooke! Go Zavid! <3

1 hour and 15 minutes have passed!

1 hour and 30 minutes have passed now! This is a superhuman effort now! Joins have started to seize up, feet have cramped up & muscles are cramping!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:40:53 AM »
2 hours have passed now! Brooke is getting very bad pain in her knees!

Brooke & Shonee drop their disk and they are out of the challenge! David & Zach manages to hold on and win Immunity for their tribe!

MOKUTA WINS IMMUNITY!

Vakama are going back to Tribal Council!

Mat wants to take down either Locky, AK, Brooke or Flick tonight! Mat, John & Shonee plus Mats idol will cause some damage tonight!

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:49:33 AM »
We are back!

Its Day 20 at Vakama! Locky is quite glad to loose Immunity today, as now he can get rid of Mat!

Locky states that how all the girls will vote for John and how the boys will vote for Mat. If Mat uses his idol, then John will go home and then Lockys alliance will get Mat next time!

Mat decides to team with the old Mokuta members. He is very close with John and now he just needs to get Harry & Shonee on his side! After their little chat at the waterhole, Mat believe that Harry & Shonee are on his side and he now has a 4-4 split.

Mat decides to get Flick on his side, because he believes she is on the bottom of Lockys alliance
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:52:56 AM »
Flick decides to vote with Mat and how Mats alliance has the the majority!

Mat is the Godfather he makes the big moves and he doesnt just sit behind the numbers! He decides to take out Locky at tonights Tribal Council!

Harry & Shonee are very unsure on how to vote tonight. Do they vote with Mats alliance or do they vote with Lochys alliance?

Harry thinks its too early to make a move and stand out in the game. He states that he will vote with Mats alliance tonight, because he doesnt want to piss off him and his alliance!

Locky still believe that he will get rid of Mat and his idol tonight. If that plan doesnt work, then John will go home instead!

Commercials
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:01:22 AM »
We are back!

Vakama arrive at Tribal Council and sit down!

AK states that there is a pattern of Vakama tribe voting out old Mokuta members!

Shonee states how she was disowned by the Mokuta Tribe and she is a solid Vakama now!

Brooke states how the tribe has stuck to their word until now!

AK believes that the Vakama Tribe has been a democracy since Day 1

John has a go and outs Locky & AK are leaders of the tribe and how they are leading the alliance in the tribe!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:05:44 AM »
I have missed mainly all of the speaking at this Tribal Council, I have no idea why, maybe people this tribal was so very boring!  :funny:

Its time to vote

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:12:03 AM »
We are back!

Its time to vote

Vakama goes up to vote!

Ill go count the votes

If anyone has an Hidden Immunity Idol and wants to play it, now would be the time to do so!

Mat decides to play his Hidden Immunity Idol! JLP confirmed it is a HII and any votes cast against Mat will not count!

Ill read the votes
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:13:49 AM »
MAT (DNC)
MAT (DNC)
MAT (DNC)
JOHN
JOHN
LOCHY
LOCHY

8th person voted out of Australian Survivor: All-Stars...
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:15:17 AM »
JOHN!

John, the tribe has spoken! :torche

Well, on Survivor, if youre not the one driving the car, then youre at risk of being run over!

Monday night, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars!
Show content
They didnt flip on Locky, but, with Loch flip on them?
And, will Davids rise be Phoebes downfall?
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7026
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:16:55 AM »
John believes that everyone outside Locky and Brookes alliance will be picked off one by one, unless they take these guys out!

John got eliminated because of Flicks vote! Snake!

Flick, grow a set
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
Pages: [1] 2  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 