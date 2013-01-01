« previous next »
Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!

BourkieBoy

Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 PM »
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Australians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!

Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!

Also, if you are watching anything but the Network 10 feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread!
 
SO PLEASE *NO OUTCOMES* to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time! And NO FUTURE SPOILERS either!

Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

BourkieBoy

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:55:01 PM »
We should have another entertaining episode tonight! Why don't you join me in about two and a half hours, for what is sure to be another very entertaining episode!

While we wait for the episode, here's tonight's episode synopsis!  :waves:

BourkieBoy

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:27:56 AM »
Im very sorry to report that there will be no Update tonight sadly!

Im running behind on my schedule and I cant fit Survivor into it! Im very sorry to let you down tonight, but I think all will be good tomorrow night!

Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:27:11 AM »
I just looked at twitter and it seems like both tribes are playing for indivdual immunity

jacqui won for Mokuta

Brooke won for vakama

Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:56:27 AM »
and it looks like theres a twist

so 18 people in tribal and they vote out two people the two people then face off in a fire making challenge, the winner stays and the loser goes

oooo fun
Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:58:55 AM »
Matt votes for lydia

Pheobe votes for moana

David votes for nick

honestly this is a mess  :lol:
Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:59:56 AM »
The first person who does fire is LYDIA
Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:03:07 AM »
Okay gasp pehobe is going fire against lydia


I'M SO WORRIED FOR PHEOBE OMG
Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:04:06 AM »
HOPE PHEOBE AND BEAT OUT LYDIA In a fire making challenge
Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:05:01 AM »
Omg pheobe HAS FLAME EKKKKKKKK

go pheobe i belive you can do this <33333333
Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:07:12 AM »
OMG AND PHEOBE HAS FIRE

AND SHE STAYS IN AND BEATS LYDIA EKKKKKKK

I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY
Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:10:04 AM »
AND LYDIA IS SENT PACKING

WEE

BAI lydia stop making "the tribe strong" its boring

pheobe deserves to stay, hopefully she can have more screentime and make big moves
