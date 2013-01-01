« previous next »
Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!  (Read 93 times)

Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 PM »
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Australians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!

Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!

Also, if you are watching anything but the Network 10 feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread!
 
SO PLEASE *NO OUTCOMES* to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time! And NO FUTURE SPOILERS either!

Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

:party:
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:13:24 AM »
I'm sadly aren't available to live update tonight! :(

If any RFFer is available to update, then please do so! Your efforts will be greatly thanked! If no-one can Live Update, that's OK, because I'm sure Xoruz will do a summary for us soon! It's just under 3 hours until show time!

While we wait, here's the episode's preview/synopsis for tonight! Enjoy tonight's episode everyone! 

I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:35:11 AM »
I just looked in twitter and it looks like abbey got voted out, YAY shonee
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:00:53 AM »
Quote from: Gra1162 on Today at 04:35:11 AM
I just looked in twitter and it looks like abbey got voted out, YAY shonee

I thought you said before that you disliked Shonee and Fenella.
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:18:34 AM »
Quote from: Jay33 on Today at 06:00:53 AM
Quote from: Gra1162 on Today at 04:35:11 AM
I just looked in twitter and it looks like abbey got voted out, YAY shonee

I thought you said before that you disliked Shonee and Fenella.

Lmao yes but now I like shonee after the second ep and also her idol play
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model
