Grade A (I'm holding my sh*t together)
[AA] Yul (Yul was the only one from Dakal with a strategy (to throw Tyson under the bus), and I think it's going to work despite the previews)
[BA] Sophie (She is still in control, don't think she's in trouble even if they were to go to tribal)
[AA] Sandra (Wow at Sandra not even half close to being a target at this point)
[BA] Sarah (Officer Sarah fully utilising cops-r-us and now even has an advantage. Put her in Class A zone!)
[CB] Denise (With loads of confession, an idol, and control.. Denise is on a roll now)
Grade B (I'm glad I made the right alliances)
[AA] Rob (Even when they are targeting the old school players, they left Rob intact. He has got to be Survivor's godfather and I don't see him going anywhere)
[DD] Michele (From D to B, Michele called the shots this episode with Jeremy. WOW. That's why silent killers are the most lethal. I think the true Purple Kelly edit is Jeremy right now)
[DC] Jeremy (Suddenly he calls the shot! Maybe it was good that Natalie got voted out? If she returns, I think he needs to keep their alliance low)
[CC] Ben (At least he's off people's target!)
[BB] Wendell (Remains status quo, don't see much, not in much danger either!)
[BB] Nick (Remains status quo, don't see much, not in much danger either!)
[CC] Tony (Moving Tony up to see because I don't see him going anywhere)
Grade C (I'm somewhere there but not there yet)
[DC] Kim (Seems potentially still on the outside, but she has an idol!)
[AB] Parvati (Her best plan now is to get everyone to flip on Adam!!)
[CA] Adam (He is the time bomb of this season. I honestly think he plays the game with too much emotions, and forgot that honesty with a group of winners take you no where. His only hope is that Denise protects him... or let there be a tribe switch.)
[DC] Natalie (Still out of the game but at any point, I think Natalie is on a roll... with more fire tokens, I won't be surprised if she makes it back!)
Grade D (I'm on the oust)
[DD] Tyson (Tyson's basically still here because their tribe is on a roll)
[BB] Ethan (Shookethed that he's out, he was on the bad side of an alliance that nobody wanted!)
[BD] Danni (Hmm, can Danni actually return back to the game?)
[DD] Amber (At least there's more fighting will from Amber)
*[ ? ] denotes their previous episode's ranking
If anyone else besides Adam, Parv, Kim or Tyson goes home this week, I'll be shooked. I want to be in shock though... HAHA.