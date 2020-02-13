Grade A (I'm holding my sh*t together)

[AA] Yul (Yul was the only one from Dakal with a strategy (to throw Tyson under the bus), and I think it's going to work despite the previews)

[BA] Sophie (She is still in control, don't think she's in trouble even if they were to go to tribal)

[AA] Sandra (Wow at Sandra not even half close to being a target at this point)

[BA] Sarah (Officer Sarah fully utilising cops-r-us and now even has an advantage. Put her in Class A zone!)

[CB] Denise (With loads of confession, an idol, and control.. Denise is on a roll now)



Grade B (I'm glad I made the right alliances)

[AA] Rob (Even when they are targeting the old school players, they left Rob intact. He has got to be Survivor's godfather and I don't see him going anywhere)

[DD] Michele (From D to B, Michele called the shots this episode with Jeremy. WOW. That's why silent killers are the most lethal. I think the true Purple Kelly edit is Jeremy right now)

[DC] Jeremy (Suddenly he calls the shot! Maybe it was good that Natalie got voted out? If she returns, I think he needs to keep their alliance low)

[CC] Ben (At least he's off people's target!)

[BB] Wendell (Remains status quo, don't see much, not in much danger either!)

[BB] Nick (Remains status quo, don't see much, not in much danger either!)

[CC] Tony (Moving Tony up to see because I don't see him going anywhere)



Grade C (I'm somewhere there but not there yet)

[DC] Kim (Seems potentially still on the outside, but she has an idol!)

[AB] Parvati (Her best plan now is to get everyone to flip on Adam!!)

[CA] Adam (He is the time bomb of this season. I honestly think he plays the game with too much emotions, and forgot that honesty with a group of winners take you no where. His only hope is that Denise protects him... or let there be a tribe switch.)

[DC] Natalie (Still out of the game but at any point, I think Natalie is on a roll... with more fire tokens, I won't be surprised if she makes it back!)



Grade D (I'm on the oust)

[DD] Tyson (Tyson's basically still here because their tribe is on a roll)

[BB] Ethan (Shookethed that he's out, he was on the bad side of an alliance that nobody wanted!)

[BD] Danni (Hmm, can Danni actually return back to the game?)

[DD] Amber (At least there's more fighting will from Amber)



*[ ? ] denotes their previous episode's ranking



If anyone else besides Adam, Parv, Kim or Tyson goes home this week, I'll be shooked. I want to be in shock though... HAHA.