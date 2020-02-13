Grade A (I'm holding my sh*t together)

1. [ A ] Rob (Has the biggest target out there, and yet calls the shot. This man is growing on me EVERY season. How do you get every winner to do stupid thing with you? Such as revealing your bag?? What??)

2. [ A ] Yul (Didn't see much of him, but he doesn't seem to be in any danger)

3. [ B ] Sophie (Suddenly she has an idol, confessions and she is in control and power? She's here to stay till merge at least. Sophie is EXACTLY showing why she deserved to win her season, and not Coach)

4. [ A ] Sandra (The queen stays queen for now, and together with Sophie, they brought home the win!)

5. [ C ] Adam (Adam gets credit for the biggest jump this week. He is VERY in control. Nobody wants to vote him out yet, he has an idol. He thinks smartly what to do and holds Denise on track. What not to love about him??)



Grade B (I'm glad I made the right alliances)

6. [ A ] Parvati (I still think that Rob and Parv are extremely vulnerable. But Parv goes to B because she is obviously a lesser threat than Rob, and to be honest, anytime Rob wants to flip on her, her game is over. I don't think she will flip on Rob anytime soon because she knows she needs him!)

7. [ C ] Denise (She has an idol now with Adam, and I got to say that her biggest credit so far in this game is she decided to put her trust on Adam on the very first day. Why would you want to give an idol to Parvati? You are NOT even close to her! But she moves up to B because ultimately, she's in a very comfortable spot right now.)

8. [ B ] Ethan (Again, another one in a safe spot and laying low. He can go very far!)

9. [ B ] Sarah (Officer Sarah is in a very safe spot! Much safer than Wendell and Nick, I believe.)

10. [ B ] Wendell (Remains status quo, don't see much, not in much danger either!)

11. [ B ] Nick (Remains status quo, don't see much, not in much danger either!)



Grade C (I'm somewhere there but not there yet)

12. [ C ] Tony (I don't trust this Cops R Us thing especially when it's Tony and sometimes you just don't know what he's gonna do. Still have no idea what his game play is and who he is really working with??)

13. [ C ] Ben (Doesn't want to keep his mouth shut. Is definitely entertaining to some, but if he continues to shoot his mouth, he will be on his way out like Danni)

14. [ D ] Jeremy (Jeremy is still on the outside of every alliance. But I love that he has an advantage, and he observes. Love it. Wouldn't want to move him all the way up to B because that's a relatively safe spot.)

15. [ D ] Kim (I'm moving Kim up to C. Many would say - WHY tell Sophie about the idol? Of course I was hoping she would tell Yul instead, but think about it. If Sophie votes her out, she has no idol as well and it's a lose lose situation for her. I'm sure Kim thought about it and went with her gut feeling and acknowledged that Sophie has the power. If she keeps Kim, they could potentially blindside a bigger target like Sandra with an idol. Of course Sophie talks about how she thinks Kim is a threat and such, but I really think she's smarter than that!)

16. [ D ] Natalie (Moving her up to C because at this rate and with the amount of fire tokens she has, she's on her way back into the game??)



Grade D (I'm on the oust)

17. [ D ] Tyson (Was great at challenge, but previews don't make it seem good for him)

18. [ D ] Michele (Definitely not good if you're getting the purple Kelly edit.)

19. [ B ] Danni (From a B to a D, definitely shoot her own mouth and this shows that in a game of Survivor, most of the time your fate is in your own hands and you need to know when to act!)

20. [ D ] Amber (What's happening Amber... maybe the clue is for another day?? Huh??)



*[ ? ] denotes their previous episode's ranking