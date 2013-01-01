Nobody beats Denise at the end and that's why even Tony doesn't want to sit with her at the end.From interviews, Denise is a worker. She builds her social relationships based on how she serve others, in terms of bringing them food, water, coconut etc. She doesn't stop and she keeps doing it, and that's what edit can't show because it's honestly built-up from Day 1 and let's just face it - it's boring for the editors. How many times can they show Denise helping others, as compared to - a spy shack?And that's why, Tony - an entertaining winner, outspoken etc., will never be in my good books.I've learnt to move on from seasons quickly with winners I don't like, and while everyone enjoyed Cagayan, I didn't. It's a personal choice, but it doesn't mean I disrespect Tony or think he doesn't deserve to win.It's just my favourite type of winners would be those like Yul and Kim. Just being pure strategist and as much as it not being entertaining on TV, but they did it through pure interaction and social connections. Denise was a good winner too, but I was rooting for Malcom that season lol.