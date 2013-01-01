« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION  (Read 5625 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1585
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #125 on: Today at 10:05:23 AM »
Regarding the above, Denise beats Natalie. She played a killer game on Edge, but she survives 2 tribal councils MAX (6 and 5)  to get to the end. Denise survived 14. Natalie may have bonded more while on the Edge and she truly dominated the Edge, but Denise is second to Michele in terms of bequeathed tokens, demonstrating a powerful social game. As Nick said this episode, Denise is loved and is a serious social threat. Just because the edit doesn't reflect it doesn't mean it isn't true. Denise was the one person left out of the Kim vote and then suddenly she's in a tight four within a day.
Natalie is the best player on the Edge, but I don't think enough people on the jury (Adam, Kim, etc.) will want to reward someone who got voted out, period.

Logged
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13547
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #126 on: Today at 10:22:06 PM »
Nobody beats Denise at the end and that's why even Tony doesn't want to sit with her at the end.

From interviews, Denise is a worker. She builds her social relationships based on how she serve others, in terms of bringing them food, water, coconut etc. She doesn't stop and she keeps doing it, and that's what edit can't show because it's honestly built-up from Day 1 and let's just face it - it's boring for the editors. How many times can they show Denise helping others, as compared to - a spy shack? :duno:

And that's why, Tony - an entertaining winner, outspoken etc., will never be in my good books.

I've learnt to move on from seasons quickly with winners I don't like, and while everyone enjoyed Cagayan, I didn't. It's a personal choice, but it doesn't mean I disrespect Tony or think he doesn't deserve to win.

It's just my favourite type of winners would be those like Yul and Kim. Just being pure strategist and as much as it not being entertaining on TV, but they did it through pure interaction and social connections. Denise was a good winner too, but I was rooting for Malcom that season lol.
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 