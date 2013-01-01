Regarding the above, Denise beats Natalie. She played a killer game on Edge, but she survives 2 tribal councils MAX (6 and 5) to get to the end. Denise survived 14. Natalie may have bonded more while on the Edge and she truly dominated the Edge, but Denise is second to Michele in terms of bequeathed tokens, demonstrating a powerful social game. As Nick said this episode, Denise is loved and is a serious social threat. Just because the edit doesn't reflect it doesn't mean it isn't true. Denise was the one person left out of the Kim vote and then suddenly she's in a tight four within a day.

Natalie is the best player on the Edge, but I don't think enough people on the jury (Adam, Kim, etc.) will want to reward someone who got voted out, period.



