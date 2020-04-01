Two of the people I didn't care for went home.



Denise and Sarah still around.



Tony still getting the winning edit.



Natalie getting the returnee edit.



People are saying Michele should have used the advantage on Jeremy. NO?



Then it would be a tie between her and Denise, and she will be in trouble because people are more likely to go with her since she's replacing Jeremy and they are tight? Whatever it is, it is ALL Nick's fault because guess who doesn't have foresight to know that he's at the bottom.



After this season, there are a few people who have solidified my bottom tier winner status - Ben, Nick and Wendell. Like, what have they brought to this game?



And Michele tried to play the game, just that her life is like a Sandra in HvV. Nobody wants to side with her. But look at whoever went, who did they give the tokens to? MICHELE. She's playing a great social game, AND I honestly hope that she builds her case well at the end because SHE really could win it if she does a great tribal speech like Sandra.