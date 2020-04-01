« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION  (Read 5355 times)

0 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #100 on: April 01, 2020, 07:41:10 PM »
Nick butting in into everyone's conversation.

And then we have a montage of him butting in into a million conversations. :lol:
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #101 on: April 01, 2020, 07:44:49 PM »
Sophie sees through Jeremy's plan LOL. "A group of big guys deciding on Nick"

So now the vote shifts to Adam.

It's Adam VS Wendell.

Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #102 on: April 01, 2020, 07:45:22 PM »
OMG ADAM is HILARIOUS. :lol:

He goes up to Ben, and Ben gets annoyed. So he was like "DUDE I'M TYING TO STAY ALIVE" :funny:
« Last Edit: April 01, 2020, 07:49:47 PM by Jobby »
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #103 on: April 01, 2020, 07:49:18 PM »
ADD ON: The vote shifted to Wendell because Sophie obviously sees through Jeremy's plan and wanted Wendell out more.

Who would I do? Nick obviously. He is close to Wendell, and Wendell is close to Jeremy. That's killing two player's games at one go with one stone.

What I'm surprised with: Jeremy's insistence to be Wendell's number one, and forgetting that Nick could be a number first. So Adam would definitely be his right choice.

Denise, wow. I know you went through an entire season doing your own thang. But YOU need Adam at this point. And you also need the big players, so yes, you are right to go with Adam, but you also need him. What would you do? I'll keep Adam. Heart emotions are always important in this game.

Sophie... I would go with Wendell too. And that's why I love this girl. <3
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #104 on: April 01, 2020, 07:55:20 PM »
Making a prediction that it's likely Nick? Because we don't see him talking much. Adam has so many more confessions.

Jeff asks Wendell a question and he's trying his best not to reveal anything.

Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #105 on: April 01, 2020, 07:55:54 PM »
IDK why but I'm rooting for ADAM over WENDELL or NICK.
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #106 on: April 01, 2020, 07:57:20 PM »
ADAM

WEND

ADAM

ADAM

WENDELL

WEND

WEND

WEND

WEND

WEND

WOW.

WENDELL IS OUT. I THINK SOPHIE GOT IT HILARIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! :clap2:

3 TO 9, not even close. :funny:
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Online Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1212
  • I Call Shade
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #107 on: April 01, 2020, 07:57:40 PM »
Quote from: Jobby on April 01, 2020, 07:55:54 PM
IDK why but I'm rooting for ADAM over WENDELL or NICK.
LMFAO SAME

Logged
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #108 on: April 01, 2020, 08:02:15 PM »
Seriously, I am rooting for Adam not because he's rootable. But he's got his name out there since Day 1 and people are always "bullying" him? IDK.

But hilarious because ADAM has the best CONFESSIONS.

NEXT WEEK:

NICK WANTS TO GET EVERYONE OUT FOR DOUBLE CROSSING HIM
NICK SAYS SARAH
ADAM SAYS NICK IS PLAYING WITH SO MUCH FIRE
SARAH SAYS YOU ARE DEAD :lol:
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #109 on: April 01, 2020, 08:05:08 PM »
Michele and Nick stayed with Wendell, it was Jeremy who crossed him. WOW. Jeremy you are sure fickle minded. You cannot say you want Wendell to be your No 1 and then back stab him without even voting for him. (JURY MANAGEMENT?) I would simply just not vote for him and lie through my vote that I did vote for him with my alliance.

+ sorry Jeff. You said this season is the best ever but this season, including this merge, is a snooze fest still. Your game is good because your players are good, but this season has been boring. Time to go back to sleep.
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #110 on: April 01, 2020, 08:09:39 PM »
Can I just say that Wendell and Nick had it coming? If you had kept Yul, Nick, I am saying that you wouldn't even have to worry about being a target this early. Yul would have had your back and got you into conversations.

Michele is loyal. But Michele doesn't make moves. Yul would have made sure Adam is the way to go with the big guys. IDK. But TOO BAD. :funny:
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • Lets make a baby
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #111 on: April 01, 2020, 10:28:48 PM »
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo i want all twinnie, ethan, tyson, parvy & rob go back to the game
but we got peanut butter bandit, it still a good deal
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #112 on: April 08, 2020, 08:02:49 PM »
Omg, Adam is a mess and I love it. He tried so hard to stay alive but this little weasel is gone.

To be honest, Adams downfall may be the end of Denises game too.

And to be honest, I believe Adam is one person who would work with Sarah and Sophie. So I didnt know what happen there!!
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • Lets make a baby
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #113 on: April 09, 2020, 01:47:35 AM »
No
first of all denise is an immortal, secondly big boys will go next, they forget about the women alliance
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #114 on: April 15, 2020, 10:55:01 PM »
CRAZY EPISODE.

I love Kim. Shes most likely next but I LOVE KIM.

Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13545
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #115 on: April 15, 2020, 11:49:54 PM »
WOW. Love that Kim and Denise are together, but hate that Sophie and Sarah are against them.

Nick is a weasel. Hes jumping alliance everywhere and thats actually smart that hes using Michele and him to jump into any alliance possible. I no longer know whos going home this season. You can be in the majority and next moment, youre gone.

Also, its clear Tony, Sophie, Ben and Sarah has control so far, but anything can change.

I believe Kim unknowingly added a target to her back tonight, but if she doesnt use her HII, she wouldnt live with it either. Dont think she has any chance to win but hope she gets one or Teo episodes further. Same with Denise.

I think everyones playing a great game, except Ben, Nick and Michele. They can guarantee moving on but they are definitely not getting votes.

Best chances of winning? I would wager on Sarah and Tony. Not Sophie, because she unwittingly added a target on her back tonight.

I wished theres old school players still in the game, but I guess watching some of these winners do their magic is equally fun. Everyone except Jeremy didnt need their advantage tonight. And they all played it because this season is extremely unpredictable!!
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • Lets make a baby
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #116 on: April 16, 2020, 01:40:10 AM »
This is humanity all about
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Survivor Newbie

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #117 on: April 17, 2020, 09:15:21 AM »
Quote from: Jobby on April 15, 2020, 11:49:54 PM
WOW. Love that Kim and Denise are together, but hate that Sophie and Sarah are against them.

I also hate that Sophie and Sarah are against Kim and Denise. They're my top 4.

But I guess it can't be helped. Sophie and Sarah currently have the numbers and I'm afraid they'll vote Kim/Denise next.
Logged

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • Lets make a baby
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #118 on: April 22, 2020, 10:58:10 PM »
Tony is da best
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51279
  • TAR Detective
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #119 on: Yesterday at 07:05:29 PM »
Penultimate episode!! Who's WATCHING??!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51279
  • TAR Detective
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:49:44 PM »
Camera really focusing on Natalie....does she get back in??
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1584
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:04:44 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:49:44 PM
Camera really focusing on Natalie....does she get back in??
God I hope so
Logged
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Online Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1212
  • I Call Shade
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:58:30 AM »
why is why is ben still here
Logged
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 