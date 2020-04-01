WOW. Love that Kim and Denise are together, but hate that Sophie and Sarah are against them.
Nick is a weasel. Hes jumping alliance everywhere and thats actually smart that hes using Michele and him to jump into any alliance possible. I no longer know whos going home this season. You can be in the majority and next moment, youre gone.
Also, its clear Tony, Sophie, Ben and Sarah has control so far, but anything can change.
I believe Kim unknowingly added a target to her back tonight, but if she doesnt use her HII, she wouldnt live with it either. Dont think she has any chance to win but hope she gets one or Teo episodes further. Same with Denise.
I think everyones playing a great game, except Ben, Nick and Michele. They can guarantee moving on but they are definitely not getting votes.
Best chances of winning? I would wager on Sarah and Tony. Not Sophie, because she unwittingly added a target on her back tonight.
I wished theres old school players still in the game, but I guess watching some of these winners do their magic is equally fun. Everyone except Jeremy didnt need their advantage tonight. And they all played it because this season is extremely unpredictable!!