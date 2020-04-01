WOW. Love that Kim and Denise are together, but hate that Sophie and Sarah are against them.



Nick is a weasel. Hes jumping alliance everywhere and thats actually smart that hes using Michele and him to jump into any alliance possible. I no longer know whos going home this season. You can be in the majority and next moment, youre gone.



Also, its clear Tony, Sophie, Ben and Sarah has control so far, but anything can change.



I believe Kim unknowingly added a target to her back tonight, but if she doesnt use her HII, she wouldnt live with it either. Dont think she has any chance to win but hope she gets one or Teo episodes further. Same with Denise.



I think everyones playing a great game, except Ben, Nick and Michele. They can guarantee moving on but they are definitely not getting votes.



Best chances of winning? I would wager on Sarah and Tony. Not Sophie, because she unwittingly added a target on her back tonight.



I wished theres old school players still in the game, but I guess watching some of these winners do their magic is equally fun. Everyone except Jeremy didnt need their advantage tonight. And they all played it because this season is extremely unpredictable!!