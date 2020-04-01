« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION  (Read 4330 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13531
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #100 on: April 01, 2020, 07:41:10 PM »
Nick butting in into everyone's conversation.

And then we have a montage of him butting in into a million conversations. :lol:
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13531
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #101 on: April 01, 2020, 07:44:49 PM »
Sophie sees through Jeremy's plan LOL. "A group of big guys deciding on Nick"

So now the vote shifts to Adam.

It's Adam VS Wendell.

Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13531
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #102 on: April 01, 2020, 07:45:22 PM »
OMG ADAM is HILARIOUS. :lol:

He goes up to Ben, and Ben gets annoyed. So he was like "DUDE I'M TYING TO STAY ALIVE" :funny:
« Last Edit: April 01, 2020, 07:49:47 PM by Jobby »
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13531
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #103 on: April 01, 2020, 07:49:18 PM »
ADD ON: The vote shifted to Wendell because Sophie obviously sees through Jeremy's plan and wanted Wendell out more.

Who would I do? Nick obviously. He is close to Wendell, and Wendell is close to Jeremy. That's killing two player's games at one go with one stone.

What I'm surprised with: Jeremy's insistence to be Wendell's number one, and forgetting that Nick could be a number first. So Adam would definitely be his right choice.

Denise, wow. I know you went through an entire season doing your own thang. But YOU need Adam at this point. And you also need the big players, so yes, you are right to go with Adam, but you also need him. What would you do? I'll keep Adam. Heart emotions are always important in this game.

Sophie... I would go with Wendell too. And that's why I love this girl. <3
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13531
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #104 on: April 01, 2020, 07:55:20 PM »
Making a prediction that it's likely Nick? Because we don't see him talking much. Adam has so many more confessions.

Jeff asks Wendell a question and he's trying his best not to reveal anything.

Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13531
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #105 on: April 01, 2020, 07:55:54 PM »
IDK why but I'm rooting for ADAM over WENDELL or NICK.
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13531
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #106 on: April 01, 2020, 07:57:20 PM »
ADAM

WEND

ADAM

ADAM

WENDELL

WEND

WEND

WEND

WEND

WEND

WOW.

WENDELL IS OUT. I THINK SOPHIE GOT IT HILARIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! :clap2:

3 TO 9, not even close. :funny:
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1209
  • I Call Shade
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #107 on: April 01, 2020, 07:57:40 PM »
Quote from: Jobby on April 01, 2020, 07:55:54 PM
IDK why but I'm rooting for ADAM over WENDELL or NICK.
LMFAO SAME

Logged
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13531
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #108 on: April 01, 2020, 08:02:15 PM »
Seriously, I am rooting for Adam not because he's rootable. But he's got his name out there since Day 1 and people are always "bullying" him? IDK.

But hilarious because ADAM has the best CONFESSIONS.

NEXT WEEK:

NICK WANTS TO GET EVERYONE OUT FOR DOUBLE CROSSING HIM
NICK SAYS SARAH
ADAM SAYS NICK IS PLAYING WITH SO MUCH FIRE
SARAH SAYS YOU ARE DEAD :lol:
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13531
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #109 on: April 01, 2020, 08:05:08 PM »
Michele and Nick stayed with Wendell, it was Jeremy who crossed him. WOW. Jeremy you are sure fickle minded. You cannot say you want Wendell to be your No 1 and then back stab him without even voting for him. (JURY MANAGEMENT?) I would simply just not vote for him and lie through my vote that I did vote for him with my alliance.

+ sorry Jeff. You said this season is the best ever but this season, including this merge, is a snooze fest still. Your game is good because your players are good, but this season has been boring. Time to go back to sleep.
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13531
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #110 on: April 01, 2020, 08:09:39 PM »
Can I just say that Wendell and Nick had it coming? If you had kept Yul, Nick, I am saying that you wouldn't even have to worry about being a target this early. Yul would have had your back and got you into conversations.

Michele is loyal. But Michele doesn't make moves. Yul would have made sure Adam is the way to go with the big guys. IDK. But TOO BAD. :funny:
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • Lets make a baby
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #111 on: April 01, 2020, 10:28:48 PM »
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo i want all twinnie, ethan, tyson, parvy & rob go back to the game
but we got peanut butter bandit, it still a good deal
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13531
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 08:02:49 PM »
Omg, Adam is a mess and I love it. He tried so hard to stay alive but this little weasel is gone.

To be honest, Adams downfall may be the end of Denises game too.

And to be honest, I believe Adam is one person who would work with Sarah and Sophie. So I didnt know what happen there!!
Logged
"Trump is dump; it rhymes."

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • Lets make a baby
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #113 on: Today at 01:47:35 AM »
No
first of all denise is an immortal, secondly big boys will go next, they forget about the women alliance
Logged
Swarm stupidity
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 