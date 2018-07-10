ADD ON: The vote shifted to Wendell because Sophie obviously sees through Jeremy's plan and wanted Wendell out more.



Who would I do? Nick obviously. He is close to Wendell, and Wendell is close to Jeremy. That's killing two player's games at one go with one stone.



What I'm surprised with: Jeremy's insistence to be Wendell's number one, and forgetting that Nick could be a number first. So Adam would definitely be his right choice.



Denise, wow. I know you went through an entire season doing your own thang. But YOU need Adam at this point. And you also need the big players, so yes, you are right to go with Adam, but you also need him. What would you do? I'll keep Adam. Heart emotions are always important in this game.



Sophie... I would go with Wendell too. And that's why I love this girl. <3