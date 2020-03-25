There's way more people I want out at this point than I want to see make the end. So this season isn't going well for me.



agreedi only want michelle, sophie, sarah to make it in the end, but if you inculde the ppl on eoe then of course i want everyone there BACK DUH!can we replace the ppl still in the game with the ppl on eoe except for michelle, sophie, sarahremeber when we all hated rob being on this season, now i want him backparv better come back and same for nat, yul, rob,danni,ethan,amber