I'm definitely rooting for Michele at this point, and I still like Sarah, Sophie, and Denise (even though I haven't watch South Pacific or Philippines).
Honestly, when I heard the cast was revealed, I was shocked Michele was included because I heard rumors that Jeff wasn't a fan of hers, and she was not a liked winner. And to be honest, I was definitely a fan of Aubry and was shocked and did not like that Michele won in Kaoh Rong. But now I am all in on her 'redemption' story and sort of want to rewatch Kaoh Rong because of it.