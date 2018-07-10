« previous next »
Jobby

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 07:58:31 PM
OMG I'm DED. YUL IS THE LAST OLD SCHOOL VOTED OUT.
Jobby

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 08:01:25 PM
This is an extremely painful season with all my old school favourites going home.

Wendell and Nick are DED to me. :funny:
Gra1162

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 08:15:41 PM
NOOOOOO ALL THE OLD SCHOOLERS GONE

NOW I HAVE TO ROOT FOR THE MIDDLE SCHOOLERS (IS THAT how u say it?)

rooting for michelle & sophie

if  ben wins i'm gonna quit

this has been a terrible week for survivor  :'(
Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #78 on: Today at 03:24:33 AM
Sandra quit do do do do
Jay33

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #79 on: Today at 03:48:55 AM
What was Sandra's reasoning for quitting?

Sucks to see my top pick get voted out this early. I'll go with Denise and Wendell then.
Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #80 on: Today at 03:54:34 AM
Quote from: Jay33 on Today at 03:48:55 AM
What was Sandra's reasoning for quitting?

Sucks to see my top pick get voted out this early. I'll go with Denise and Wendell then.

She dont want to suffer on EoE as she know she got 0% chance defeat all those challenges beast at EoE
Jobby

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #81 on: Today at 05:21:52 AM
Quote from: Gra1162 on Yesterday at 08:15:41 PM
NOOOOOO ALL THE OLD SCHOOLERS GONE

NOW I HAVE TO ROOT FOR THE MIDDLE SCHOOLERS (IS THAT how u say it?)

rooting for michelle & sophie

if  ben wins i'm gonna quit

this has been a terrible week for survivor  :'(

Indeed. Rooting for the female winners now. Kim, Michele, Sophie, Sarah... hope Wendell and Adam goes. They are so cringey to watch. -_-
Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #82 on: Today at 06:41:47 AM
Twinnie was amber's husband before rob show up
