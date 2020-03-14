« previous next »
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #50 on: March 14, 2020, 12:23:02 AM »
I havent seen the episode but can I just say I love the tribes division? I mean, Parv would have gone home from Sele if not for the swap.

And then with the new tribes, Kim is again in a good position... Yul, Wendell and Nick on the same tribe! What are the odds? I just hope that Yuls tribe dont ever have to go to tribal cause Parv will be a done deal. And Im pissed, whats the point of fire tokens if they dont actively tell the Survivors with it what they can do. Imagine Parv having four tokens AND getting voted out with it. Totally pointless.

HERES HOPING ROB SOLVES THE CHALLENGE AND SEND SOME ADVANTAGES PARVS WAY.

I really was hoping for Ben and Adam to go home. Just wondering. Had Rob aligned with Sarah and Sophie, would they buy it? :(
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #51 on: March 14, 2020, 12:25:22 AM »
Im actively rooting for Yul, Kim, Parv and Sandra!
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #52 on: March 15, 2020, 05:35:18 AM »
I think about this, robfather should play more aggressive in last eps, he should threaten ben and adam, if they vote him out, he will campaign so hard in EoE to NEVER vote for both of them if they ever manage to somehow get to F3, after all almost all jury are his people
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #53 on: March 18, 2020, 09:19:14 PM »
PARVATI & SANDRA NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  :'( :'( :'(
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #54 on: March 18, 2020, 09:48:10 PM »
Quote from: Gra1162 on March 18, 2020, 09:19:14 PM
PARVATI & SANDRA NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  :'( :'( :'(
THIS....wow did Denise play that one perfectly!! Prob the best blindside EVER!

My two faves gals gone....
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #55 on: March 18, 2020, 11:08:45 PM »
I dont know, I feel like with the EOE twist, the Survivors are not trying hard enough?

Why wouldnt Parv pretended her nullifier to be an idol and use back Yuls strategy on himself? Vote with us and Ill not write your name down. I dont know... but theres just so many ways to try to flip one vote around, even though theres only one hour and Im sure I hoped to see more strategising going on.

Not just that, wasnt Sandra on the very season and direct recipient of a stupid move by JT to hand over your idol to others? I mean she was playing the game but you could have made Denise GIVE her your token then promise to use your Idol on her at tribal?

Theres just so many mistakes this episode and it got me shookethtgt that these legends could be making such fatal errors??
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #56 on: March 18, 2020, 11:10:30 PM »
Currently rooting for Yul, Kim, Sophie, Sarah!

Ill be shocked if Natalie doesnt return but just hoping against Tysons return.
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #57 on: March 19, 2020, 12:34:01 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 18, 2020, 09:48:10 PM
Quote from: Gra1162 on March 18, 2020, 09:19:14 PM
PARVATI & SANDRA NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  :'( :'( :'(
THIS....wow did Denise play that one perfectly!! Prob the best blindside EVER!

My two faves gals gone....

I don't really think Denise played it perfectly. She wasted an idol on someone who voted for her, such a waste!
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #58 on: March 19, 2020, 01:16:03 AM »
Quote from: David on March 19, 2020, 12:34:01 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 18, 2020, 09:48:10 PM
Quote from: Gra1162 on March 18, 2020, 09:19:14 PM
PARVATI & SANDRA NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  :'( :'( :'(
THIS....wow did Denise play that one perfectly!! Prob the best blindside EVER!

My two faves gals gone....

I don't really think Denise played it perfectly. She wasted an idol on someone who voted for her, such a waste!
But i guess shes building trust
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #59 on: March 19, 2020, 02:00:58 AM »
Sandra out do do do do
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #60 on: March 19, 2020, 10:55:51 AM »
Quote from: Gra1162 on March 19, 2020, 01:16:03 AM
Quote from: David on March 19, 2020, 12:34:01 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 18, 2020, 09:48:10 PM
Quote from: Gra1162 on March 18, 2020, 09:19:14 PM
PARVATI & SANDRA NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  :'( :'( :'(
THIS....wow did Denise play that one perfectly!! Prob the best blindside EVER!

My two faves gals gone....

I don't really think Denise played it perfectly. She wasted an idol on someone who voted for her, such a waste!
But i guess shes building trust

Yul is the only old school player left. These winners are so good and I have no idea why Kim is so dull this season. Lets hope her game picks up!
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #61 on: March 19, 2020, 10:56:49 AM »
Quote from: David on March 19, 2020, 12:34:01 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 18, 2020, 09:48:10 PM
Quote from: Gra1162 on March 18, 2020, 09:19:14 PM
PARVATI & SANDRA NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  :'( :'( :'(
THIS....wow did Denise play that one perfectly!! Prob the best blindside EVER!

My two faves gals gone....

I don't really think Denise played it perfectly. She wasted an idol on someone who voted for her, such a waste!

I think it was to prevent a 3-1-1 revote if someone throws a random vote on Jeremy.
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #62 on: March 19, 2020, 12:40:29 PM »
I'm surprised Sandra was never even a target until now. As the only 2-time winner, you'd think she'd have the biggest of targets on her back.
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #63 on: March 19, 2020, 02:44:59 PM »
I for one was extremely excited when Sandra went bye-bye.  Never been a fan of hers and this season she irritated me more than ever.  And, I would venture to guess that she will not be the $2 million winner because there is no way she will win any challenge to come back into the game.  Not when you sit out every challenge you can!  I couldn't be happier!

I'm guessing that Denise played the idol in case the others split the vote between her and Jeremy.

I am loving this season. But Wendell can go any time. Not a fan of Tony but he isn't so bad this time around.

IMO
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #64 on: March 19, 2020, 07:21:09 PM »
Quote from: Jobby on March 19, 2020, 10:55:51 AM
Quote from: Gra1162 on March 19, 2020, 01:16:03 AM
Quote from: David on March 19, 2020, 12:34:01 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 18, 2020, 09:48:10 PM
Quote from: Gra1162 on March 18, 2020, 09:19:14 PM
PARVATI & SANDRA NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  :'( :'( :'(
THIS....wow did Denise play that one perfectly!! Prob the best blindside EVER!

My two faves gals gone....

I don't really think Denise played it perfectly. She wasted an idol on someone who voted for her, such a waste!
But i guess shes building trust

Yul is the only old school player left. These winners are so good and I have no idea why Kim is so dull this season. Lets hope her game picks up!
UGH IK all the old schoolers keep leaving and the new schoolers Ben :res: still here, and i hope the challenge to come back is sitting on the bench the longest so sandra can come back

and sandra was the only willing to work with deniese soooo well see how it plays out

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #65 on: March 19, 2020, 07:58:54 PM »
Quote from: Jobby on March 18, 2020, 11:08:45 PM
Why wouldnt Parv pretended her nullifier to be an idol and use back Yuls strategy on himself? Vote with us and Ill not write your name down. I dont know... but theres just so many ways to try to flip one vote around, even though theres only one hour and Im sure I hoped to see more strategising going on.

I think Parvati was counting on Nick to vote against Wendell and that just didn't pan out.
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #66 on: March 20, 2020, 12:13:39 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on March 19, 2020, 12:40:29 PM
I'm surprised Sandra was never even a target until now. As the only 2-time winner, you'd think she'd have the biggest of targets on her back.

Similar to Game Changers, where I believe she was in good position until the swap screwed her.
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #67 on: March 20, 2020, 09:46:35 AM »
Quote from: Jimmer on March 19, 2020, 07:58:54 PM
Quote from: Jobby on March 18, 2020, 11:08:45 PM
Why wouldnt Parv pretended her nullifier to be an idol and use back Yuls strategy on himself? Vote with us and Ill not write your name down. I dont know... but theres just so many ways to try to flip one vote around, even though theres only one hour and Im sure I hoped to see more strategising going on.

I think Parvati was counting on Nick to vote against Wendell and that just didn't pan out.

Yea, and Parv said Nick already knew what a nullifier looked like, she cannot pretend for it to be an idol. This is one time I hated useless advantage. Parv would have needed this!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #68 on: March 20, 2020, 09:47:37 AM »
Quote from: Jay33 on March 20, 2020, 12:13:39 AM
Quote from: Maanca on March 19, 2020, 12:40:29 PM
I'm surprised Sandra was never even a target until now. As the only 2-time winner, you'd think she'd have the biggest of targets on her back.

Similar to Game Changers, where I believe she was in good position until the swap screwed her.

Game Changers, she was robbed.

This time round, she robbed herself. :( Kinda sad that she actually thought fire tokens were more important than Idols??????????????? :groan:
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #69 on: March 21, 2020, 08:49:15 AM »
Quote from: Jobby on March 20, 2020, 09:47:37 AM
Quote from: Jay33 on March 20, 2020, 12:13:39 AM
Quote from: Maanca on March 19, 2020, 12:40:29 PM
I'm surprised Sandra was never even a target until now. As the only 2-time winner, you'd think she'd have the biggest of targets on her back.

Similar to Game Changers, where I believe she was in good position until the swap screwed her.

Game Changers, she was robbed.

This time round, she robbed herself. :( Kinda sad that she actually thought fire tokens were more important than Idols??????????????? :groan:

Well her idol was only good through that Tribal council, so it was essentially worthless after that Tribal Council (unless she used it as a fake, but I am not a fan of that fad right now :res:), so she figured she could get some fire tokens that would still have power. But, she idoled out herself the one time it was valid.
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:31:26 PM »
Quote from: Jobby on March 20, 2020, 09:47:37 AM
Game Changers, she was robbed.

This time round, she robbed herself. :( Kinda sad that she actually thought fire tokens were more important than Idols??????????????? :groan:

Remember what the robfather said, if u win u win, so if u lost u lost, no one robbed anybody, the end
i can argue lill, parvy or russel got robbed by sandra, but i can accept with sandra won, since this is survivor, anything can happen
